Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
Related
Shannon Sharpe apologizes to Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, Grizzlies after heated altercation at Lakers game
Shannon Sharpe, a Fox Sports personality and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has apologized for his role in an altercation that took place on Friday night when the Memphis Grizzlies faced the Los Angeles Lakers. Sharpe, who heckled Dillon Brooks and had words with Ja Morant while at the game,...
Stephen A. Smith Currently Makes More Money Than Every NBA Coach Except Gregg Popovich
ESPN's analyst Stephen A. Smith is one of highest-paid people in the sports media, even surpassing all but one NBA coach right now.
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
LeBron James Becomes The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been playing phenomenally over the last ten games.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James Says Bronny James Can Play For Any College He Wants: "All I Have To Do Is Pick Up The Phone"
LeBron James believes his son can play for any college he wants to.
Magic Johnson Commends Lakers Trade For Rui Hachimura: "He's Long, Athletic, And Smart."
Magic Johnson is pleased with the Lakers trading for Rui Hachimura but wants the Japanese forward to be more aggressive in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice
At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Kobe Bryant Explained Why Dennis Rodman Was A Better Athlete Than Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant agreed with Phil Jackson that Dennis Rodman was a better athlete than Michael Jordan.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Breaking: Prominent NBA Analyst Has Been Fired
A prominent NBA analyst has reportedly been fired following harassment allegations, according to a report by the New York Post. The Post reported on Monday afternoon that radio analyst Brendan Brown has been let go. "Knicks radio analyst Brendan Brown was fired by MSG Networks after allegations of ...
Yardbarker
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have shaken up the NBA trade market by making a swing for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards and giving up 3 second-round picks along with Kendrick Nunn to make it happen. Laker fans are hoping this is the first of many moves for LA, as...
Lakers Insider Reveals The Team Plans To Start Rui Hachimura Next To LeBron James And Anthony Davis
The Lakers are planning to start Rui Hachimura.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
49ers Player Reveals What Dak Prescott Struggles With
The San Francisco 49ers' defense lived up to their billing against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. The Niners held the Cowboys to just 12 points and intercepted Prescott twice. San Francisco knew what gameplan would frustrate Prescott: A zone defense. Jimmie Ward told ...
The Big Lead
New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 0