ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Kevin McCarthy to make Taiwan visit in challenge to China: report

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2992g8_0kODLreG00

The Pentagon is in the early stages of planning for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to travel to Taiwan later this year as House Republicans ​focus on China, according to a report on Monday. ​

The ​trip to the democratic island nation could come as soon as spring, Punchbowl News reported, as the Pentagon works out security logistics for the visit and the expected response from Beijing — which views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has vowed reunification, including by force. ​

China ​ratcheted up military drills near the island last August when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) led a congressional delegation to the island. ​

McCarthy (R-Calif.), then the minority leader, vowed in July to travel to Taiwan ​if Republicans gained control of the House in the November midterm elections. McCarthy also expressed support for Pelosi’s visit, the first to Taiwan by a House speaker in more than 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UE9nG_0kODLreG00
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed in July to travel to Taiwan ​if Republicans gained control of the House.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7Xkm_0kODLreG00
Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan last August.
AP

McCarthy’s travel to Taiwan would further inflame already tense relations between Beijing and Washington at a time when both Republicans and Democrats are pressing the Biden administration to take a tougher stand against China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oksOt_0kODLreG00
The Pentagon is planning for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to visit Taiwan.
CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qTNY_0kODLreG00
China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has vowed reunification.
AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the House voted to create a new China select committee that will focus on the threat to America’s economy​ ​posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

The Biden administration, which initially opposed Pelosi’s traveling to Taiwan because of the diplomatic issues it created, kept ​its distance from her visit — although she was permitted to travel on a military jet.

However, the White House reportedly has become more engaged with the potential trip by McCarthy.

Comments / 16

WL
2d ago

Taiwan lost it “sovereignty of sea” after Pelosi visit. The poor Island will lose its “sovereignty of airspace” after McCarthy visit. American politicians are not helping Taiwan 🇹🇼

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy