Harry Hamlin spills the real reason why Lisa Rinna left ‘RHOBH’

PARK CITY, Utah — Harry Hamlin claims Lisa Rinna left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” because viewers sided with Sutton Stracke in the co-stars’ feud over Elton John gala tickets.

A Page Six spy overheard Hamlin telling a group of people during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday that the Rinna Beauty founder “might still be on the show” had the fight not happened.

“Lisa had all the receipts from that night, but they never showed the receipts on the reunion ,” the eyewitness heard the “Mad Men” alum say while attending the Creative Coalition and Entertainment Weekly’s Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner.

The “Mad Men” alum, 71, further claimed that IMDb actually provided him and Rinna, 59, with tickets to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2019 — and not Stracke, despite the boutique owner ‘s claims.

“She might still be on the show had Sutton not said that,” he continued, according to our spy. “She might still be on the show, but the audience believed Sutton.”

Reps for Rinna, Bravo and IMDb didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment. Stracke’s reps had no comment.

Hamlin was overheard saying Rinna might’ve stayed on “RHOBH” had viewers not sided with Stracke. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Despite the idea of an alternate reality where Rinna would still be on the show, Hamlin shared that his wife was content with her decision to leave earlier this month after eight seasons.

“All good things come to an end. She took it as far as she could take it,” he said, per our onlooker. “Now I’m working like crazy so she doesn’t have to work.”

Stracke has maintained she gifted the couple the tickets and is waiting for a “thank you.” NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Clash of the Titans” actor attended the dinner — which honored Adam Lambert, Phoebe Dynevor, Randall Park and more — with his daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, who we’re told left about halfway through the intimate meal.

The ticket drama began with Stracke, 51, claiming during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in September 2021 that Rinna and Hamlin had attended the famed Oscars party as her guests , but she “never got a thank you” from them.

“All good things come to an end,” Hamlin said of Rinna’s “RHOBH” exit. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The “Days of Our Lives” alum, however, has maintained that she and Hamlin received the tickets elsewhere but sat with Stracke after she asked them to join her.

Last October, Andy Cohen confirmed that the manila envelope Rinna brought with her to the Season 12 reunion to back up her side of the story did contain “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu,” but he did not specifically share what they said.

“We just wound up cutting it all out,” the “Real Housewives” franchise’s executive producer, 54, explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.”