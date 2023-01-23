Kylie Jenner slammed for ‘disturbing’ lion head dress at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner fans are in an uproar over this wild style statement.

The makeup mogul, 25, attended Monday’s Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a strapless black velvet gown affixed with an eerily lifelike (and life-sized) lion head — a look from the new collection that hadn’t even hit the runway yet.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. thank you @danielroseberry and @schiaparelli for such a special morning. wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials,” Jenner captioned Instagram photos of herself modeling the couture creation. “beautiful beautiful 🦁🦁🫶🏻”

But her followers weren’t very fond of the furry front-row fashion accessory.

Kylie Jenner went full “Beauty and the Beast” at the Schiaparelli show. kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie sat front row at the fashion show with the lion head in her lap. kyliejenner/Instagram

“But why. Why why why even imitate this. I’m thankful it’s faux but the imagery is still disturbing,” one commented, while another wrote, “Why are you wearing animal’s head on your dress? Faux or not… it doesn’t make sense to me?”

The makeup mogul made sure to clarify on Instagram that the animal was faux, but that didn’t stop the backlash. KCS Presse / MEGA

“Guess more Americans will be flocking to Africa now to get the latest wildlife accessories. Promoting hunting. As a South African, This is wrong on so many levels, The king of our jungle is not a fashion statement, like WTF,” a third chimed in.

Others described Jenner’s wildlife-inspired outfit as “horrifying,” “ridiculous” and “one of [her] worst fashion mistakes of all time.”

Fans were not impressed with the look. kyliejenner/Instagram

However, not everyone found the look offensive.

One compared the lion head to a child’s toy, writing, “Y’all act like your kids ain’t carrying stuffed animals around. Wouldn’t it also be considered ‘promoting animal hunting.’”

Trolls were quick to comment on the controversial outfit. TherealSPW / MEGA

A near-identical version of the safari-worthy style was modeled by Irina Shayk on the Schiaparelli catwalk; per the show notes, the house’s creative director, Daniel Roseberry, drew inspiration from Dante’s “Inferno” this season.

Roseberry reimagined the three beasts that feature in the poem — the leopard (representing lust), the lion (pride) and the she-wolf (greed) — as couture garments, outfitting Shalom Harlow in a furry strapless gown with a roaring leopard at the busy and Naomi Campbell in a shaggy black coat with a wolf head at the shoulder.