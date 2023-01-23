ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump at gym in impressive workout video

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lLYl_0kODLnMa00

Hilary Swank won’t let her pregnancy slow her down.

The actress, who is expecting twin babies in April, hit the gym on Friday for an impressive workout.

“Me and Da Babes workin’ out 🤍🤍,” Swank, 48, captioned a video on Instagram of herself exercising with a big smile on her face.

“Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” she continued.

The “Alaska Daily” star’s Instagram followers praised the post, with one joking, “Wow it’s like you have the strength of 3 people.”

Singer Jewel, meanwhile, commented, “Amazing!! You look so good!”

“Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson echoed, “You are everything!”

Swank announced in October 2022 that she and her husband, Philip Schneider , were starting a family.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time,” the “Boys Don’t Cry” star said on “Good Morning America” at the time. “I can’t believe it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLGhM_0kODLnMa00
The actress is expecting twin babies with husband Philip Schneider.
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Swank gave James Corden an update as she entered her third trimester.

“The first 16 weeks, I had a lot of morning sickness. All I wanted was fruit,” she recalled, joking that she could eat “10 pomegranates a day” and sometimes “threw peanut butter in with” her apples for protein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9RmY_0kODLnMa00
The little ones are due in April.

The “Million Dollar Baby” star called women “superheroes,” saying that she has “love[d]” pregnancy so far.

Swank, who hid her baby bump while filming her ABC show, has maintained a busy schedule while awaiting the little ones.

The Oscar winner glowed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in a custom Prada gown on Jan. 10, and she celebrated her baby shower last week.

