Clinton, MS

Fatal police-involved shooting in Mississippi over the weekend

By Associated Press
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago
A person was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday morning near Jackson, Mississippi.

The Clinton Police Department received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex around 9 a.m.

When police arrived the person “displayed a weapon towards an officer,” according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. The officer was not injured in the incident.

The fatal officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Additional details and the identities of the officer and person were not immediately available.

