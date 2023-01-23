ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Do New Episodes of ‘The Last of Us’ Come Out? Episode 3 Release Date Information

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago
The Last of Us started as a high-stakes thrill ride, and two episodes in, that intensity hasn’t eased up at all. We’ve already seen Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) tragic origin story and have survived an encounter with a couple of Clickers. Now it’s time to explore the rest of this universe.

Based on the PlayStation 3 game of the same name, The Last of Us takes place in the middle of a fungi-caused apocalypse. This adaptation from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin promises to respectfully retell the original story while also expanding this bleak world. Desperate for more? We have you covered.

When Does The Next Episode Of The Last of Us Come Out?

Episode 3 of The Last of Us premieres on HBO and HBO Max next Sunday, January 29.

This upcoming episode will be directed by Peter Hoar and written by series co-creator Craig Mazin. This will be the first time anyone other than Mazin or Neil Druckmann has touched the HBO adaptation so far, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Cordyceps infection looks in someone else’s hands. Prior to The Last of Us, Hoar has worked on Netflix’s Daredevil and The Umbrella Academy as well as the BBC’s juggernaut, Doctor Who. He also directed the stellar It’s a Sin, a Channel 4 series about a group of men alive during the HIV/AIDS crisis that premiered on HBO Max in the United States.

When Do New Episodes of The Last of Us Come Out?

Sundays are officially reserved for running from infected. That’s when new episodes of The Last of Us premiere on HBO and HBO Max starting at 9/8c p.m.

Is There an Episode Guide for The Last of Us?

You know there is. If you want to know exactly when new episodes of The Last of Us premiere on HBO and HBO Max, we have your back.

HBO

pedro pascal

The Last of Us

Decider.com

Decider.com

