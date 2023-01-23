Lane Closure On North Howard Ave Between West Beach Street And West Saint Conrad Street

Source: TFP, Lane Closed

TAMPA, Fla. – The outside northbound lane on North Howard Avenue is closed between West Beach Street and West Saint Conrad Street while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs are located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Tuesday, January 24. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.

