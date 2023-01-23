ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kansas at Baylor Basketball Preview: Can KU Get Right Against the Bears' Defense?

By Kyle Davis
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dn2gC_0kODLP8200

The Jayhawks look to bounce back against the worst statistical defense in the Big 12.

Kansas is in a slump, having lost two in a row with the most recent being an offensive headache at home against TCU. Now the Jayhawks have to hit the road on a short turnaround to face a Baylor team that has had its own struggles this season after lofty expectations.

Opponent Overview

Team: Baylor

Record: 14-5

KenPom: 14

Line: Baylor -2.5

Team Form

The preseason top-10 pick to win the Big 12 has struggled to live up to the hype. Baylor picked up two early losses in November, but both were against solid teams. The Bears lost by seven to Virginia but got run out of the building (96-70) by a solid Marquette squad two weeks later.

Conference play couldn’t have started out worse. Baylor lost its first three games, including opening with a 77-62 road beat down by Iowa State. The next two could have gone either way, losing to TCU and K-State by a combined three points.

The schedule got easier and the wins picked up. The Bears have now won four in a row against West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma. Three of those were by seven points or less, but that is to be expected in this league.

Players to Watch

Baylor saw a fairly massive overhaul in roster this offseason, losing James Akinjo, Kendall Brown, and Jeremy Sochan to the professional leagues and Matthew Mayer to Illinois.

Senior Adam Flagler and junior LJ Cryer are still in Waco holding down the backcourt. Flagler is averaging 16 points and 5.3 assists while shooting a career-best 45% from three. Cryer (13.7 ppg) is also a major threat from deep, but is also finishing inside the arc at a 52% clip.

But Baylor’s best player is top-10 recruit Keyonte George. George is averaging a team-high 17.4 points with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. George is taking 7.7 threes per game and hitting 35% of them, but is only shooting 44% from two-point range on 5.6 attempts per game.

Flo Thamba is back for a fifth season at Baylor as the five man and he’s now joined in the frontcourt by West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges. Bridges started the year out strong but then struggled mightily in late November and December. He’s playing more minutes in conference play and has responded by scoring in double figures in his last five games and in six of seven Big 12 games.

Matchups to Watch

Offense has not been a problem for Baylor this year. The Bears have the second-best offensive efficiency nationally, according to KenPom, and are in the top 70 in three-point and two-point efficiency while taking threes on 44% of their shots. Baylor is also elite at grabbing offensive rebounds (succeeding on 37.2% of its misses) and is great at getting to the free-throw line. Along with having the No. 1 offensive efficiency in Big 12 play, Baylor has also been the best in the conference at limiting turnovers, only giving it away 17% of the time.

The defensive end of the floor has been where Baylor struggles. The Bears have the worst defensive efficiency in Big 12 play and is 92nd nationally at KenPom. Opponents are shooting 50% from inside the arc on the season and 56% in conference play. Baylor also has not been able to turn teams over in the Big 12. Despite turning teams over 21% of the time for the season as a whole, that number drops to 15.4% in league play.

Prediction

The timing of a quick turnaround after an embarrassing home loss might be a good thing. You hope your team has the mentality that they can’t wait to get back out there and prove themselves, and the Jayhawks won’t have to wait long to get that chance.

Everyone not named Jalen Wilson is slumping at the moment. Gradey Dick is struggling from three. Kevin McCullar is turning down jump shots because of what I would guess is a confidence dip. Dajuan Harris has not been himself since that hard fall in Manhattan. And KJ Adams couldn’t buy a basket against TCU. This is the type of defense you want to face to get out of a slump. Oklahoma hit 21 of 36 from inside the arc against Baylor on Saturday, but just 5-21 from 3 and lost by two.

The question is can KU play better defense than it has of late? Teams have been able to get clear cuts to the basket and good looks from three, and Baylor will burn you in both areas if you let it.

I’m going to say that the energy is much better from the Jayhawks on Monday and someone steps up to help Wilson on offense to get back on track.

Kansas 74, Baylor 71

Prediction record

10-8-1 ATS

Last game – Prediction: 77-70 KU | Actual: 83-60 TCU

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kggfradio.com

Jayhawks Drop Third Straight Against Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks were unable to snap their mid-season funk on Monday night, losing 75-69 to the Baylor Bears in Waco. It was a slow start for the Jayhawks, who trailed 20-7 eight minutes in. Although the defense tightened up and Kansas found a groove offensively, it was not enough on this night to overcome the Bears on the road.
WACO, TX
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kansas slips in Top 25 And 1 after Baylor hands Jayhawks a third straight loss

All three losses have been to teams I have in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. Two of the losses came on the road. One of the losses was in overtime. So, broadly speaking, Kansas' three-game losing streak isn't too troubling considering the Jayhawks' spent their first 17 games of the season building a quality resume featuring seven Quadrant 1 wins.
WACO, TX
KSNT News

Former ESU coach hired at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT)- A former Hornet football coaching is getting a huge opportunity in Stillwater. Bryan Nardo, who coached at Emporia State for eight seasons, is the new Oklahoma State defensive coordinator. Nardo worked as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in Emporia. His experience in the Sunflower State prepared him for the new gig. […]
STILLWATER, OK
KSN News

New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Two Blue Jays are recognized at the Tournament of Champions

Michael Boganowski of Junction City was named to the All Tournament team at the Tournament of Champions in Dodge City. Boganowski was also the recipient of the Individual Sportsmanship Award. Ja'Twaan Williams of Junction City was an All Academic Award recipient. The Blue Jays finished third in the team competition.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
Hays Post

W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

CRASH UPDATE: Olathe pedestrian hurt, Emporia driver cited after Monday incident outside Emporia State University

Emporia Police says an Olathe man was hurt in Monday night’s pickup-pedestrian incident outside Emporia State University. Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says the incident happened just after 6:50 pm in the 1500 block of Merchant. The pedestrian, 21-year-old William Hillyer, was in the pedestrian crossing when he was hit by a truck driven by 78-year-old Larry Hartup of Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
adastraradio.com

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

More snow for parts of Northeast Kansas expected later this evening

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISROY** – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties starting at 6:00pm this evening until 9:00am tomorrow morning. Clouds will be building in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. Precipitation spreads in by late in the evening...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Vehicle-pedestrian collision leaves one hurt

An Olathe man was transported to Newman Regional Health Monday evening after he was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk at 15th and Merchant. According to Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes, Larry Hartup, 78, of Emporia was traveling southbound on Merchant St. when he struck William Hillyer, 21, of Olathe.
EMPORIA, KS
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
391
Followers
660
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy