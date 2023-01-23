ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police arrest suspect in deadly Whataburger shooting that killed teen boy

By Raegan Scharfetter
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

2 arrested in connection to Whataburger shooting in Fort Worth 00:42

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured last week.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Whataburger located on the corner of West Berry Street and McCart Avenue.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy died and the girl remains in critical condition. Their identities have not been released, but police confirm they attended Paschal High School.

On Saturday, Fort Worth police arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, who they believe knew the victims from school.

Daniel Reed Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Reed is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center where he faces one aggravated assault charge and one murder charge.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the incident started as a verbal altercation, but then turned into a physical altercation that tragically led to a shooting.

The Fort Worth Police Department says Reed is one of two people arrested in connection to the shooting, and that they're searching for a third person at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department at 817-392-4330.

James Garrett
2d ago

When you allow children to assault teachers in the classroom and you don’t discipline them and the so-called experts find some way to blame it on the teachers that’s how you get a six year old shooting a teacher

FatAmy
2d ago

It’s all about their parents and everything they are taught when young. You know, to hate the police and society. Remember they are victims.

Doug Cruz
2d ago

I feel bad for the parents who lost their son. Thoughts and prayers for all the families involved and hope they find comfort after this loss.

