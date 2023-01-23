ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Double murder trial to begin for Alex Murdaugh

By Bethany Fowler, Henry Coburn
WNCT
 2 days ago

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSPA) – The double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh begins Monday.

Murdaugh is facing over 100 charges but the most severe are those for the alleged murders of his wife Maggie and son, Paul.

The trial will start Monday at 9 a.m. where the presiding judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys will choose 12 jurors and two alternates.

One attorney told 7NEWS roughly one thousand people had been summoned for the selection process of Colleton County’s 38,000 residents.

After jury selection, the court will discuss a handful of motions before the trial can officially begin, which could take several days.

Then the trial for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh will begin.

Investigators said the two were shot to death with different kinds of guns on the family’s property on June 7, 2021.

New documents from state expert witness Dr. Kenneth Kinsey detailed how Maggie and Paul were killed.

Kinsey believes Maggie was shot five times with a rifle including twice in the head.

He also said Paul was shot twice at close range with a shotgun and that Paul’s phone was tampered with after he was killed.

A judge will also decide if the state can use Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes in the trial . If so, the state will argue Murdaugh killed his wife and son to cover up those crimes.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s defense has motioned to admit evidence that they hope will convince jurors that somebody else could have been responsible for the murders.

Ahead of the start of jury selection, Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys released the following statement:

In order to preserve the integrity of the trial process, our team will not provide any further statements or responses to anything that occurs during the trial… Alex looks forward to the of the heinous charges so the attorney general can begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.

7NEWS will continue to provide updates as the trail continues.

