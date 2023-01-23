Local News Briefs

Dresden men killed in crash

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reported two Dresden men were killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:48 a.m. Saturday on Ohio 60, near the Muskingum County Speedway.

Authorities said a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was discovered off the right side of the road and two men had been ejected. There were found in a nearby creek and pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified by the post as Shawn Hutchison, 51, and Michael Rinker, 42.

Blood drives planned

ZANESVILLE − Several American Red Cross Blood drives are scheduled in the local area.

Blood drives will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at John Glenn High School in New Concord and 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Roseville American Legion Post.

Drives in Perry County will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Crooksville High School, 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Junction City Community Building, 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Hope Acts Building in New Straitsville and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Thornville Masonic Lodge.

For more information and registration, call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Locals make dean lists

Senior Clay Pennington of Zanesville was named to the fall semester dean's list at Harding University. He's majoring in music education.

Sophomore Logyn Chamberlin of Crooksville, sophomore Caleb Silvia of Zanesville and freshman Cole Brandon of Thornville were named to the fall semester dean's list at Heidelberg University.

Riley Harris and Savannah Moorehead of New Lexington, Bailee Smith of Roseville, Deric Nesselroad of Stockport, Alexander Crane of Thornville and Avery Bankes, Sydney Johnson and Emma McPeek of Zanesville were named to the fall semester dean's list at West Liberty University.

Bryden Goodwin of Chandlersville; Jaxon Baker, Ava Bice, Peter Brauning and Abbey Denman of Dresden; Savanna Sheppard of Duncan Falls; Alyssa Moran of Frazeysburg; Avery Black, Courtney Helser and Margot Short of Glenford; Lacie Collins and Hannah Swingle of Hopewell; Brayden Better, Katya Liber and Emma Swartz; Julian Adam and Zane Ortman of Somerset; Aeryn Armendarez, Saeleen Bommarito, Shannessa Clippinger, ReAnne Daye, Ethan Malone, Emery Mast, Skylee McKee and Julie Nichols of Thornville; Madison Coffey, Meyer Diamond, Caden Kirkbride, Karan Singh, Cole Smith and Jack Wagner of Zanesville were all named to the fall semester dean's list at Ohio State University of Newark.

Visitors guides released

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville and Muskingum County Visitors Bureau has released 80,000 new visitors guides.

Designed to attract visitors and help build the local economy, the visitors guide includes information about accommodations, restaurants, shopping options, calendar of events, attractions and parks and recreation, as well as entertainment and nightlife options. There are new features Capture the Moment, Go Wild in Muskingum County, Stay and Save and Shop ‘til You Drop.

In addition to the guide, the CVB also distributes trail guides, motorcycle brochures, education brochures, antique guides, National Road brochures, downtown and Putnam walking maps, Lorena Sternwheeler brochures and other various themed brochures.

Rich Hill Trustees to meet

CHANDLERSVILLE − Rich Hill Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the township hall, 3640 Herron Road, Chandlersville.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs