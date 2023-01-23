ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

Dresden men killed in crash

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reported two Dresden men were killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:48 a.m. Saturday on Ohio 60, near the Muskingum County Speedway.

Authorities said a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was discovered off the right side of the road and two men had been ejected. There were found in a nearby creek and pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified by the post as Shawn Hutchison, 51, and Michael Rinker, 42.

Blood drives planned

ZANESVILLE − Several American Red Cross Blood drives are scheduled in the local area.

Blood drives will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at John Glenn High School in New Concord and 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Roseville American Legion Post.

Drives in Perry County will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Crooksville High School, 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Junction City Community Building, 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Hope Acts Building in New Straitsville and 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Thornville Masonic Lodge.

For more information and registration, call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Locals make dean lists

Senior Clay Pennington of Zanesville was named to the fall semester dean's list at Harding University. He's majoring in music education.

Sophomore Logyn Chamberlin of Crooksville, sophomore Caleb Silvia of Zanesville and freshman Cole Brandon of Thornville were named to the fall semester dean's list at Heidelberg University.

Riley Harris and Savannah Moorehead of New Lexington, Bailee Smith of Roseville, Deric Nesselroad of Stockport, Alexander Crane of Thornville and Avery Bankes, Sydney Johnson and Emma McPeek of Zanesville were named to the fall semester dean's list at West Liberty University.

Bryden Goodwin of Chandlersville; Jaxon Baker, Ava Bice, Peter Brauning and Abbey Denman of Dresden; Savanna Sheppard of Duncan Falls; Alyssa Moran of Frazeysburg; Avery Black, Courtney Helser and Margot Short of Glenford; Lacie Collins and Hannah Swingle of Hopewell; Brayden Better, Katya Liber and Emma Swartz; Julian Adam and Zane Ortman of Somerset; Aeryn Armendarez, Saeleen Bommarito, Shannessa Clippinger, ReAnne Daye, Ethan Malone, Emery Mast, Skylee McKee and Julie Nichols of Thornville; Madison Coffey, Meyer Diamond, Caden Kirkbride, Karan Singh, Cole Smith and Jack Wagner of Zanesville were all named to the fall semester dean's list at Ohio State University of Newark.

Visitors guides released

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville and Muskingum County Visitors Bureau has released 80,000 new visitors guides.

Designed to attract visitors and help build the local economy, the visitors guide includes information about accommodations, restaurants, shopping options, calendar of events, attractions and parks and recreation, as well as entertainment and nightlife options. There are new features Capture the Moment, Go Wild in Muskingum County, Stay and Save and Shop ‘til You Drop.

In addition to the guide, the CVB also distributes trail guides, motorcycle brochures, education brochures, antique guides, National Road brochures, downtown and Putnam walking maps, Lorena Sternwheeler brochures and other various themed brochures.

Rich Hill Trustees to meet

CHANDLERSVILLE − Rich Hill Township Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the township hall, 3640 Herron Road, Chandlersville.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs

WHIZ

ZPD Involved in Pursuit

The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Giesey Arrested in Noble County

A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged with OVI

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve charged a Coshocton man with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control following a Sunday night accident. It took place on Pleasant Valley Drive at the intersection of Pareson Avenue in Coshocton around 9:25pm. The Sheriff’s office said...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Daily Energy Insider

FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line

In the first phase of a larger 64-mile transmission line project, FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary American Transmission Systems, Inc. announced the completion of upgrades last month to 13 miles of high-voltage line in Ohio’s Carroll and ... Read More » The post FirstEnergy completes upgrades for first 13 miles of eastern Ohio transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area aviation-themed restaurant to close in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday. The decision comes after a pipe burst during a December winter storm — […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands

Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Fun Facts About New Tractor Supply Facility

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County political and economic leaders are still beaming about the Tractor Supply distribution center, now open on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Lots of people got to take the tour at the center’s grand opening last week, trying to take in...
NAVARRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Two Arrested in Trafficking in Drugs

On January 24th, 2023, Detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Williams Road, Athens. Detectives were assisted by Deputies of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives gained information that the suspect, Charles H. Gall III, was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Battling Winter’s Blast

Snow is falling around Southeastern Ohio to start our Wednesday morning. It will cause problems for those that are traveling. Currently we have several counties under a level one snow emergency. Those counties include:. Muskingum. Licking. Coshocton. A level one means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow....
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Darrell’s Donuts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- For 45 years, Darrell’s Donuts was a staple on the Maysville avenue and the business made a move in July to a new location. Owner of Darrell’s Donuts Jessica Everson said that their is new space on Shaw Rd that offers nice views through large windows allowing for a more bright and colorful donut shop and plenty of space to work.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

