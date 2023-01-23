Last year, Blue Oval CEO Jim Farley stated that he believes Ford is overstaffed in a number of areas, after which the automaker proceeded to lay off 3,000 white collar workers. However, the company’s EV transition also promises to prompt its fair share of job reductions as well, largely due to the fact that assembling those types of vehicles requires less labor than their ICE counterparts. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval will be culling around 1,000 jobs from its Cologne Assembly plant – which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the production of EVs – with even more Ford Europe reductions reportedly in the works. While there is still some uncertainty surrounding these forthcoming job cuts, Reuters is reporting that the full details of the Ford Europe workforce reduction will be revealed next month.

1 DAY AGO