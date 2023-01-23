Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
electrek.co
Aptera debuts Launch Edition solar EV, but start of production will take some time… and money
Aptera Motors has inched closer than ever to customer deliveries of its flagship solar EV donning the company name. During a webinar presentation earlier today, the California-based startup unveiled new details its Launch Edition solar EV – a unified configuration that includes all-wheel drive and 400 miles of range, but Aptera still has a few financial and infrastructural hurdles to overcome before it can start delivering these solar EVs to the masses. More below.
fordauthority.com
Ford Europe Job Cuts To Be Fully Outlined In February
Last year, Blue Oval CEO Jim Farley stated that he believes Ford is overstaffed in a number of areas, after which the automaker proceeded to lay off 3,000 white collar workers. However, the company’s EV transition also promises to prompt its fair share of job reductions as well, largely due to the fact that assembling those types of vehicles requires less labor than their ICE counterparts. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval will be culling around 1,000 jobs from its Cologne Assembly plant – which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the production of EVs – with even more Ford Europe reductions reportedly in the works. While there is still some uncertainty surrounding these forthcoming job cuts, Reuters is reporting that the full details of the Ford Europe workforce reduction will be revealed next month.
electrek.co
VinFast combines US and Canadian business operations into VinFast North America
Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast has announced that its business and management operations in Canada will now work alongside an HQ established in the US to form VinFast North America. By combining its businesses into one cohesive unit, VinFast North America hopes to increase efficiency – a factor the company has already been recognized for through its massive expansion in a short amount of time.
'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage
During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton
Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market
Tesla CEO says investor-advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have enormous power.
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Top Speed
Hear What Jay Leno Thinks Of The American-Made Rivian R1S Electric SUV
Comedian and former The Tonight Show host Jay Leno loves cars - so much so that a great deal of his wealth is tied up in his eclectic collection of vehicles, and he now hosts Jay Leno's Garage, which is also available as a YouTube channel. In one of Leno's latest episodes, the car-collecting comedian took a cruise in a Rivian R1S, an all-electric SUV that the company is touting as an "electric adventure vehicle" ready to take on all types of terrain "in all weather." Surprisingly, Leno had nothing but praise for the Rivian R1S.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
electrek.co
The US’s first-ever complete solar supply chain is coming
Seoul-headquartered PV solar-cell manufacturing giant Qcells today announced it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a solar supply chain in Georgia – the largest-ever investment in clean energy manufacturing in the US to date. The $2.5 billion investment will expand Qcells’ solar manufacturing plant in Dalton, Georgia,...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Residual Values In Line With 2023 Lineup
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted back in September as one of the most hotly anticipated new vehicles of the year, as well as an entirely new pony car with updated powerplants, revised exterior styling, and a totally new fighter-jet inspired interior. Ford hasn’t yet released any pricing information on the latest Mustang, but following Ford Credit’s release of residual values for the new model, it seems as if it may not be an attractive vehicle to lease, according to Cars Direct.
freightwaves.com
Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order
Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
