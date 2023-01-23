ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia Business

Former EAB buildings in Henrico sell for $5.35M

A Richmond-based real estate company has purchased three office buildings in western Henrico County for $5.35 million, Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC announced Monday. Formerly the headquarters of education research company EAB, the buildings are located at 1910, 1920 and 1950 E. Parham Drive. Marwaha Property Management, doing business as Marwaha Business Park LLC, purchased the buildings from SIR Properties Trust, a Henrico real estate developer. The buildings are 33,900 square feet, 28,800 square feet and 26,190 square feet.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Petersburg industrial building sells for $4.6M

An industrial building in Petersburg that once served as the tri-cities headquarters for Pepsi has sold for about $4.6 million, One South Commercial announced Wednesday. An entity connected with Waukeshaw Development Inc. in Petersburg sold the 100,492-square-foot building located at 1501 W. Washington St. in Petersburg to 1501 Petersburg LLC, an entity based in McLean. The industrial building, which includes close to 100,000 square feet of leased warehouse space and 8,500 square feet of office space, is on 8.52 acres, according to One South.
PETERSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

HII names new exec VP, CIO

Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has promoted Chris Soong to executive vice president and chief information officer, the Fortune 500 federal contractor announced Tuesday. Soong’s promotion is effective April 1. He served as CIO at HII’s Mission Technologies division beginning in August 2021 and is replacing Bharat Amin who is...
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Planning Commission Approves Plans For New Housing Development And Yacht Club

HAMPTON—The Hampton Planning Commission heard two separate proposals during a public hearing at its meeting on Thursday, January 19. The first was a rezoning application and use permit submitted by Olde Hampton Village Developers, LLC to rezone 16 properties totaling slightly more than 22 acres at the intersections of LaSalle Avenue and West Pembroke Avenue, West Pembroke Avenue and West Queen Street, and West Queen Street and Michigan Drive. The area is known as the former site of the Lincoln Park House Development.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire

Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood …. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new CEO. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E …. Visitors discuss smoking being...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton

The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
HAMPTON, VA

