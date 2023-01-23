Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enhance school security: How metal detectors, CCTV cameras, and staff training can help keep students and faculty safeEdy ZooNewport News, VA
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Related
Virginia Business
Former EAB buildings in Henrico sell for $5.35M
A Richmond-based real estate company has purchased three office buildings in western Henrico County for $5.35 million, Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC announced Monday. Formerly the headquarters of education research company EAB, the buildings are located at 1910, 1920 and 1950 E. Parham Drive. Marwaha Property Management, doing business as Marwaha Business Park LLC, purchased the buildings from SIR Properties Trust, a Henrico real estate developer. The buildings are 33,900 square feet, 28,800 square feet and 26,190 square feet.
Virginia Business
Petersburg industrial building sells for $4.6M
An industrial building in Petersburg that once served as the tri-cities headquarters for Pepsi has sold for about $4.6 million, One South Commercial announced Wednesday. An entity connected with Waukeshaw Development Inc. in Petersburg sold the 100,492-square-foot building located at 1501 W. Washington St. in Petersburg to 1501 Petersburg LLC, an entity based in McLean. The industrial building, which includes close to 100,000 square feet of leased warehouse space and 8,500 square feet of office space, is on 8.52 acres, according to One South.
City of Suffolk seeking public input on issues with high impact
City of Suffolk officials say they are seeking public input on a number of issues that could have a big impact on residents.
Virginia Business
HII names new exec VP, CIO
Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries has promoted Chris Soong to executive vice president and chief information officer, the Fortune 500 federal contractor announced Tuesday. Soong’s promotion is effective April 1. He served as CIO at HII’s Mission Technologies division beginning in August 2021 and is replacing Bharat Amin who is...
WAVY News 10
The Annex: Restaurant, brewery & music venue coming to Church St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A combination restaurant, brewery and event space for live music is set to sprout at the former Five Points Community Farm Market building on Church Street in Norfolk. The year-round farmer’s market and its café at 2500 Church Street were featured on a 2011 episode...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Planning Commission Approves Plans For New Housing Development And Yacht Club
HAMPTON—The Hampton Planning Commission heard two separate proposals during a public hearing at its meeting on Thursday, January 19. The first was a rezoning application and use permit submitted by Olde Hampton Village Developers, LLC to rezone 16 properties totaling slightly more than 22 acres at the intersections of LaSalle Avenue and West Pembroke Avenue, West Pembroke Avenue and West Queen Street, and West Queen Street and Michigan Drive. The area is known as the former site of the Lincoln Park House Development.
New short-term rental bills could change the rules in Hampton Roads and across the state
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly could change how short-term rentals are controlled across the state and here in Hampton Roads. Senate Bill 1391, created by Sen. Lynwood Lewis, would take away some power from city leaders to regulate short-term rentals that Virginia realty companies operate.
2 hurt in fire at Chase Arbor Apartments in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people are hurt after a fire at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of Bronte Trace at Chase Arbor Apartments just after 8 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke from the roof, according to...
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crabcake Special and Seafood Baked in Parchment
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill cooked up a classic crab boil and seafood baked in parchment. Both dishes are highlighted as part of their Restaurant Week specials. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary St, Williamsburg.
WAVY News 10
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood struck by gunfire
Residences, businesses, vehicles in Hampton neighborhood …. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new CEO. Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on E …. Visitors discuss smoking being...
Adult, 2 children displaced after VB apartment fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An apartment fire on Chapel Drive in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon displaced an adult and two children, fire officials confirm. Firefighters were called to the apartment building in the 500 block of Chapel Drive around 12:30 p.m. The fire originated in a vacant third floor unit. Although the fire did […]
Should there be red light cameras near HRBT in Hampton?
If the ordinance passes, traffic lights would replace the officers in monitoring the closure. The vote is happening on Wednesday, Jan. 25
Greenbrier Parkway at Eden Way in Chesapeake reopens after closure
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: A section of Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake has reopened Monday afternoon after a closure due to downed power lines and traffic signal outages. The closure affected the northbound lanes of Greenbrier Parkway at the intersection with Eden Way, close to Greenbrier Mall, Crossways Shopping Center and Greenbrier Market Center.
3 Things To Do: Jan. 23 – 29
Portsmouth Restaurant Week, shows at Chrysler Hall, Cirque du Soleil and more happening this week in Hampton Roads
WAVY News 10
First-timers approach to Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. WAVY News 10 Midday: Live Coverage of Rivers Casino …. Complete coverage on WAVY.com: https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening. Rivers Casino Portsmouth Grand Opening https://www.wavy.com/portsmouth-casino/. Smoking permitted inside of Rivers Casino Portsmouth …. WAVY News...
WAVY News 10
Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation in Hampton
The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/washer-dryer-vandalism-and-thefts-start-investigation-in-hampton/. Washer, dryer vandalism and thefts start investigation …. The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry...
WAVY News 10
Casino dollars will help fund a Portsmouth center serving those in need
For the people of all ages who rely on the Wesley Community Service Center, every day is a gamble. But with the help of a $170,000 donation from the new Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, it will have a little more help in fulfilling its mission. Casino dollars will help fund...
WAVY News 10
Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers Casino Portsmouth
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Grand Gamble: Tuesday marks first full day for Rivers …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police: Missing Virginia Beach teen disappeared on …. Love Bites: Feed roaches with your ex’s name to animals …. WAVY News 10. Dollar Tree to get new...
Comments / 0