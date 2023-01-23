An industrial building in Petersburg that once served as the tri-cities headquarters for Pepsi has sold for about $4.6 million, One South Commercial announced Wednesday. An entity connected with Waukeshaw Development Inc. in Petersburg sold the 100,492-square-foot building located at 1501 W. Washington St. in Petersburg to 1501 Petersburg LLC, an entity based in McLean. The industrial building, which includes close to 100,000 square feet of leased warehouse space and 8,500 square feet of office space, is on 8.52 acres, according to One South.

