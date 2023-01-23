ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Jake Wells

Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners

During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

How this will affect local, area residents

With the beginning of the new year, several laws went into effect for the state of Oklahoma, affecting residents throughout the state. A total of eight laws became effective Jan.1, 2023, including reducing unemployment benefits, consumer protection and even voter registration rules. While some residents haven’t felt the impact of these new laws just yet, they may effect more and more residents…
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Hospital administrators elected to Oklahoma Hospital Association Board of Directors

Three Oklahoma hospital administrators were recently elected to the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) board of directors for the 2023-2025 term. Elected to at-large positions are Richard Lofgren, MD, chief executive officer, OU Health; Tim Pehrson, president and CEO, INTEGRIS Health; and Krista Roberts, chief executive officer, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oknursingtimes.com

Hospital systems announce layoffs

The new year has brought a new round of hospital layoffs as healthcare systems nationwide deal with surging labor costs, shortages, and declining revenues. Locally, the first two weeks of January saw layoffs from Integris Health as well as OU Health. Integris announced it was cutting some 200 positions while...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield

Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Shelby McDaniel

Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency

It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Economists suggest Oklahoma may be at risk if recession hits

(KTEN) — Some economists are anticipating a recession in the United States, and multiple financial service companies are also predicting this could have an impact on the Sooner State. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at Oklahoma’s reserves. According to their analysis, if there’s nothing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK

