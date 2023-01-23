Read full article on original website
Up to $35,000 in stimulus money available to eligible Oklahoma homeowners
During 2021 the US government passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source) to prevent housing instability. Though federally funded, each state administers the funds using different criteria. At this point, approximately 25 states have already used up all their funds—but there’s still time for eligible Oklahoma homeowners to apply to receive money for your mortgage.
Oklahoma Daily
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rejects OTA's request for ACCESS Oklahoma route to cross Lake Thunderbird
The U.S. Bureau of Land Reclamation denied the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s request to cross sections of Lake Thunderbird and Norman Dam, causing the agency to modify its current alignment for the South Extension Turnpike, part of ACCESS Oklahoma. The USBR did not approve OTA’s application because the plan did...
SNAP emergency benefits coming to an end next month
Officials are reminding Oklahoma residents that emergency SNAP benefit payments are coming to an end.
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Questions Rise In Fuel Costs
An Oklahoma Corporation commissioner is raising new questions about Oklahoma Natural Gas, Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's 2021 fuel costs. In the commissioner's filing on ONG, vice-chairman Bob Anthony said the public was not given a direct notice about the fuel purchase. "Extraordinary costs...
pdjnews.com
How this will affect local, area residents
With the beginning of the new year, several laws went into effect for the state of Oklahoma, affecting residents throughout the state. A total of eight laws became effective Jan.1, 2023, including reducing unemployment benefits, consumer protection and even voter registration rules. While some residents haven’t felt the impact of these new laws just yet, they may effect more and more residents…
kosu.org
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
oknursingtimes.com
Hospital administrators elected to Oklahoma Hospital Association Board of Directors
Three Oklahoma hospital administrators were recently elected to the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) board of directors for the 2023-2025 term. Elected to at-large positions are Richard Lofgren, MD, chief executive officer, OU Health; Tim Pehrson, president and CEO, INTEGRIS Health; and Krista Roberts, chief executive officer, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid.
State Education leader met with the house budget committee, lawmakers left confused
Lawmakers expected to hear new budget proposals from new State Superintendent Ryan Walters, but instead were disappointed to find out his presentation was a breakdown of his predecessor’s budget plan.
KOCO
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
publicradiotulsa.org
Bill looks to remove straight party voting option from Oklahoma ballots
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to end the practice of straight party voting. Straight party voting allows a voter to select only a political party on their ballot and all candidates who are part of that party will get one vote. Senate Bill 568, authored by Democratic State Senator Mary...
Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?
Harold Hamm is a businessman and entrepreneur from Oklahoma, known for his success in the oil and gas industry. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
oknursingtimes.com
Hospital systems announce layoffs
The new year has brought a new round of hospital layoffs as healthcare systems nationwide deal with surging labor costs, shortages, and declining revenues. Locally, the first two weeks of January saw layoffs from Integris Health as well as OU Health. Integris announced it was cutting some 200 positions while...
news9.com
Oklahoma Women Create Raffle For Sibling Of Athena Brownfield
Two women from Oklahoma are coming together to raise money for Athena Brownfield's older sister. Amanda Widman and Kelly Jensen have organized an online raffle scheduled for Jan. 30, with all funds from the fundraiser go into Athena’s sister’s account. Widman, the owner of Patriot Maid Services, said...
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Economists suggest Oklahoma may be at risk if recession hits
(KTEN) — Some economists are anticipating a recession in the United States, and multiple financial service companies are also predicting this could have an impact on the Sooner State. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at Oklahoma’s reserves. According to their analysis, if there’s nothing...
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
