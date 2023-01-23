ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham schools issue Community Threat notice

Cheltenham School District Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven issued a Community Threat notice today. The announcement makes note of a possible social media threat directed toward Cheltenham schools. According to the notice, Cheltenham police have been made aware of the situation. The announcement said:. Dear Cheltenham Community,. I’m communicating with...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
Main Line Media News

Pennsylvania State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (PSSDAR) hosts fundraiser to restore an American treasure, Old Swedes Cemetery in Chester

CHESTER — Under the leadership of Pennsylvania State Regent Marguerite Fritsch, the Pennsylvania State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (PSSDAR) has chosen the historic preservation of Old Swedes Burial Ground, Chester, as its 2022 – 2025 state project. Old Swedes Burial Ground, founded in 1643 by Swedish...
CHESTER, PA
Main Line Media News

Village View: Dezzi family reports on Gov. Shapiro’s inauguration

Eleanor Dezzi, of Gladwyne, and her son Chris Dezzi, of Mequon, decided they really wanted to attend Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg, as well as the celebration later that night at Rock Lititz. So they and their company, The Dezzi Group LTD, signed on as sponsors of the inauguration. They had to leave Al Dezzi, Eleanor’s husband, at home, however. Lobbying and government relations are the firm’s business.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Letter to editor: A vision of hope for our state

I was blessed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to attend the inauguration of our new governor, Josh Shapiro. I had the honor of joining in prayer with Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or, Monsignor Stephen McHenry of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, and Shams Huda of the North Penn Mosque. I know I speak for all my colleagues and friends when I say that we were blessed to represent the Wissahickon Faith Community. Our gathering together for prayer was across racial and faith lines, yet our common bond allowed us to pray together.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
underthebutton.com

Penn Student's English Quite Good for a New Jerseyite

A local writing seminar was left in shock last Tuesday after hearing an intranational student introduce himself during an icebreaker. Arthur Hayward (C ‘26), who originally hails from the distant city of Newark, New Jersey, stunned his classmates as he expounded upon his name, major, and one (1) fun fact in impeccable Standard American English.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Rozzi announces second stop on listening tour [Updated]

House Speaker Mark Rozzi announced Tuesday that the second stop of his planned listening tour will be held Friday in Montgomery County. The session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at St. Joseph’s University. The Muhlenberg Township Democrat said he will...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pennsylvania gets bad grades on American Lung Association report card

Pennsylvania is doing a poor job in the fight against tobacco use, according to a new report. On Wednesday, the American Lung Association released its 21st annual State of Tobacco Control report. The report evaluates state and federal policies aimed at eliminating and reducing tobacco use, providing states with grades in several different categories.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Main Line Media News

Brian Kennedy trial in killing of wife expected to begin Tuesday

MEDIA COURTHOUSE – The trial of a Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, man accused of killing his ex-wife inside a Radnor Wawa in March 2019 is expected to begin Tuesday morning. Brian Kennedy is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first degree and murder in the third degree, all...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police say "distasteful" flyers were passed out in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up." The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram. Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.
NBC Philadelphia

Florida Gov. DeSantis Receives Award in Philadelphia Amid Protests

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

