I was blessed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to attend the inauguration of our new governor, Josh Shapiro. I had the honor of joining in prayer with Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or, Monsignor Stephen McHenry of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, and Shams Huda of the North Penn Mosque. I know I speak for all my colleagues and friends when I say that we were blessed to represent the Wissahickon Faith Community. Our gathering together for prayer was across racial and faith lines, yet our common bond allowed us to pray together.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO