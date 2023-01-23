Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Main Line Media News
North Penn one of 12 school districts cited by PA auditor general over tax increases
HARRISBURG — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit on Wednesday of 12 school districts, including North Penn and two others in Montgomery County, for a legal standard practice where districts are raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. “These districts represent...
Main Line Media News
Brown: Dr. Khalid Mumin’s LMSD Legacy, The Paideia Institute’s Latin curriculum for grades 5 and 6
First, heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Khalid Mumin who has recently been tapped by Governor Josh Shapiro to serve as incoming Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Among the many solid and conscientious efforts contributed by Dr. Mumin during his 15-month tenure as Superintendent of Lower Merion School District was...
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham schools issue Community Threat notice
Cheltenham School District Superintendent Dr. Brian W. Scriven issued a Community Threat notice today. The announcement makes note of a possible social media threat directed toward Cheltenham schools. According to the notice, Cheltenham police have been made aware of the situation. The announcement said:. Dear Cheltenham Community,. I’m communicating with...
Main Line Media News
Pennsylvania State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (PSSDAR) hosts fundraiser to restore an American treasure, Old Swedes Cemetery in Chester
CHESTER — Under the leadership of Pennsylvania State Regent Marguerite Fritsch, the Pennsylvania State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (PSSDAR) has chosen the historic preservation of Old Swedes Burial Ground, Chester, as its 2022 – 2025 state project. Old Swedes Burial Ground, founded in 1643 by Swedish...
Main Line Media News
Village View: Dezzi family reports on Gov. Shapiro’s inauguration
Eleanor Dezzi, of Gladwyne, and her son Chris Dezzi, of Mequon, decided they really wanted to attend Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration in Harrisburg, as well as the celebration later that night at Rock Lititz. So they and their company, The Dezzi Group LTD, signed on as sponsors of the inauguration. They had to leave Al Dezzi, Eleanor’s husband, at home, however. Lobbying and government relations are the firm’s business.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Sergeant Roger Gillispie and officer Tammy Gillispie announce retirement
The Abington Township Police Department recently announced the retirement of Sergeant Roger Gillispie and his wife and fellow officer Tammy Gillispie after 29 and 22 years of service to the Department and the community. From the Department’s Facebook post:. Sergeant Gillispie joined the Department in January 1994 and served...
Main Line Media News
Letter to editor: A vision of hope for our state
I was blessed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to attend the inauguration of our new governor, Josh Shapiro. I had the honor of joining in prayer with Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or, Monsignor Stephen McHenry of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, and Shams Huda of the North Penn Mosque. I know I speak for all my colleagues and friends when I say that we were blessed to represent the Wissahickon Faith Community. Our gathering together for prayer was across racial and faith lines, yet our common bond allowed us to pray together.
The State of Two Bucks County Malls Could Affect Property Taxes, School Districts, and Local Businesses
Two of Bucks County’s most popular malls have seen various changes over the past few years, and these might begin to affect their surrounding areas. James McGinnis wrote about the malls and their economic impact for the Bucks County Courier Times.
underthebutton.com
Penn Student's English Quite Good for a New Jerseyite
A local writing seminar was left in shock last Tuesday after hearing an intranational student introduce himself during an icebreaker. Arthur Hayward (C ‘26), who originally hails from the distant city of Newark, New Jersey, stunned his classmates as he expounded upon his name, major, and one (1) fun fact in impeccable Standard American English.
Main Line Media News
Rozzi announces second stop on listening tour [Updated]
House Speaker Mark Rozzi announced Tuesday that the second stop of his planned listening tour will be held Friday in Montgomery County. The session will take place at 6 p.m. in the Cardinal John P. Foley Campus Center at St. Joseph’s University. The Muhlenberg Township Democrat said he will...
Main Line Media News
Pennsylvania gets bad grades on American Lung Association report card
Pennsylvania is doing a poor job in the fight against tobacco use, according to a new report. On Wednesday, the American Lung Association released its 21st annual State of Tobacco Control report. The report evaluates state and federal policies aimed at eliminating and reducing tobacco use, providing states with grades in several different categories.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?
With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Just 18.1% of Pennsylvanians got the bivalent COVID shot. These counties have lowest rate
The updated shot provides greater protection against newer strains of the coronavirus.
Main Line Media News
Brian Kennedy trial in killing of wife expected to begin Tuesday
MEDIA COURTHOUSE – The trial of a Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, man accused of killing his ex-wife inside a Radnor Wawa in March 2019 is expected to begin Tuesday morning. Brian Kennedy is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first degree and murder in the third degree, all...
Main Line Media News
Abington woman accused of killing, dismembering parents to get competency evaluation
NORRISTOWN — The Abington Township woman accused of fatally shooting her elderly parents and using a chainsaw to dismember them will undergo a mental health competency evaluation before she has her initial court hearing on homicide charges. Verity A. Beck will be admitted to Norristown State Hospital for up...
Police say "distasteful" flyers were passed out in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Springfield Township are searching for information about what they call "distasteful" flyers being distributed directly to people's homes in Wyndmoor.The flyers feature a call to action urging White men specifically to "stand up." The flyer also contains a link to a "White Lives Matter" group on the messaging app Telegram. Springfield Township police say that although the act is not criminal, they are asking anyone with information about who may have passed the flyers out to contact them.
NBC Philadelphia
Florida Gov. DeSantis Receives Award in Philadelphia Amid Protests
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday amid protests from city leaders, activists and community members. SkyForce10 was over the scene as DeSantis arrived and entered the Union League of Philadelphia on 140 South Broad Street early Tuesday evening. Philadelphia police moved barricades around the building’s entrance at Sansom Street. Protesters gathered at the entrance and Sansom Street was blocked at Broad Street.
Pennsylvania city one of the ‘most expensive’ for a night out: study
It’s always good to treat yourself to a night out every now and again. Such a night may cost you an arm and a leg in this one Pennsylvania city, though. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania isn’t among the best states for a night out: study. Addicted.org set out to...
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
Comments / 0