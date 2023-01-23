Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies.

According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16.

Mobile Police were first called to the Chevron Gas Station on Sage Avenue for a robbery complaint at 8 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers were told that a man had entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee gave the man the money and he left on foot.

Just after 8:30 p.m. the same day, officers were called to Dawes Food Mart on Leroy Stevens Road for a robbery complaint. Officers arrived and were told the same story – a man had entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee gave him money and he left.

Neither employee was injured during the robbery. Raymond was arrested for the two crimes.

