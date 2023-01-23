Read full article on original website
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
