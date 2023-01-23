ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"

Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
tennisuptodate.com

“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.
SB Nation

Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed

Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
theprescotttimes.com

Tommy Paul beats Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic next in Aussie semis

Tommy Paul defeated Ben Shelton in an all-American quarterfinal to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Paul, 25, moved past Shelton 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and is the lone representative of the United States left standing. Three Americans reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000.
Clayton News Daily

Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia

Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy