Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas invites Oscar-nominated actress to Australian Open
Tsitsipas is the third-ranked player at this year's Grand Slam event and is the No. 4 men's player in the world. He defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals and is scheduled to play Karen Khachanov in the semifinals on Friday. Despite having now...
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
Sporting News
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
Tennis-Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
Sporting News
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
tennisuptodate.com
“It felt like he was on another level to mine”: De Minaur resigned after Djokovic defeat, believes he will take Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic swept the local Alex de Minaur in three sets, conceding just 5 games in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Australian had passed the first three rounds of the first major of the Year without too many problems, who defeated him calmly to get into the last-8, but the former world No. 1 was too much challenge for the 22nd seed.
Tennis-Korda says Australian Open-ending injury first appeared in Adelaide
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sebastian Korda thought he had seen the back of a wrist problem that sprang up in Adelaide before subsiding earlier this month, but it returned with a vengeance at the Australian Open on Tuesday to derail the American in the quarter-finals.
Sporting News
'Happy but not content': De Minaur offers honest feedback after Djokovic thrashing at Australian Open
Australia's Alex de Minaur has provided some honest feedback following a 'disappointing' straight-sets loss to Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 6-2 at the Australian Open on Monday night. Under the microscope of the big stage at Rod Laver Arena, de Minaur failed to rise to the occasion against the 21-time Grand...
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
Australian Open: Djokovic routs Rublev to reach semi-finals – as it happened
The nine-times champion secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take another step towards his 22nd grand slam title
Alpine skiing-Slalom queen Shiffrin not immune to sport's uphill battle for brands
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say.
‘On another level’: Novak Djokovic has the winning look in his eyes
In the match before the match in question, Andrey Rublev pipped Holger Rune by a net cord and then announced to Rod Laver Arena how unhappy he was to be playing Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. “No one wants to face Novak,” he said. “I prefer to be in the other half of the draw.”
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
theprescotttimes.com
Tommy Paul beats Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic next in Aussie semis
Tommy Paul defeated Ben Shelton in an all-American quarterfinal to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open on Wednesday. Paul, 25, moved past Shelton 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and is the lone representative of the United States left standing. Three Americans reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000.
Clayton News Daily
Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia
Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
Comments / 0