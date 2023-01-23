ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Student Life

The emotion of the beautiful game: my first European professional football match in Paris

This sequence between Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. was emblematic of the beautiful game I have grown up watching, playing, and adoring. It was a connection I had seen well over 100 times between the two players throughout their stints at the Spanish club Barcelona and now at PSG.
The Associated Press

Santos appears set to be hired as next Poland coach

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s soccer association has posted on Twitter a photo of himself with former Portugal coach Fernando Santos — a day before a news conference where the name of the new Poland coach will be announced. The tweet by Cezary Kulesza...
OnlyHomers

Olympian Tragically Dies

The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Reuters

Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
msn.com

Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid derby in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14. Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona. Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.
Reuters

Soccer-Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw

FREIBURG, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday, a result that benefitted neither team.
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men

Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Yardbarker

Former Barcelona player defends Vinicius Junior amid racial undertones

Vinicius Junior ha come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with various elements criticising his attitude and his constant desire to get involved with the opposition once the play is over. One of his most famous battles is with Pablo Maffeo, the Real Mallorca defender who has put in some...

