Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Win 7-0 In Coupe de France
Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Koeman vows attacking play on return as Netherlands coach
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ronald Koeman pledged Monday to take the Netherlands back to playing attractive, attacking soccer as he began his second stint in charge of the national team that lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to eventual winner Argentina. The 59-year-old Koeman said he wanted a...
Student Life
The emotion of the beautiful game: my first European professional football match in Paris
This sequence between Paris Saint Germain’s (PSG) forwards Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. was emblematic of the beautiful game I have grown up watching, playing, and adoring. It was a connection I had seen well over 100 times between the two players throughout their stints at the Spanish club Barcelona and now at PSG.
Santos appears set to be hired as next Poland coach
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s soccer association has posted on Twitter a photo of himself with former Portugal coach Fernando Santos — a day before a news conference where the name of the new Poland coach will be announced. The tweet by Cezary Kulesza...
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
Full List of NATO Countries Sending Tanks to Ukraine
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced Berlin would deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, after appearing reluctant to do so.
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
msn.com
Netherlands-Croatia, Spain-Italy in Nations League SF draw
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Host nation Netherlands will play Croatia in the UEFA Nations League semifinals after the draw was made Wednesday. The Dutch, under new coach Ronald Koeman, will face World Cup semifinalist Croatia on June 14 in Rotterdam at the De Kuip home stadium of Feyenoord. In...
Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals
MADRID (AP) — The days of Barcelona fans jeering Ousmane Dembélé are long gone. There were only cheers from the crowd at the Camp Nou after the France forward led the hosts to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Dembélé scored the winning goal...
MATCHDAY: Madrid derby in quarterfinals of Copa del Rey
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid and city rival Atletico Madrid meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Defender David Alaba is back in Madrid’s squad but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eden Hazard will not be available for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Madrid is trying to reach the Copa semifinals for the first time since 2018-19, when it lost to Barcelona. It last won the competition in 2013-14. Atletico is back in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017-18, and hasn’t reached the last four since 2016-17, when it was eliminated by Barcelona. Its last Copa title was won in 2012-13. In the other quarterfinal Thursday, Athletic Bilbao visits Valencia, last season’s runner-up.
Soccer-Frankfurt and Freiburg lose ground with 1-1 draw
FREIBURG, Germany, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to move second in the Bundesliga after being held to a 1-1 draw by fellow title chasers Freiburg on Wednesday, a result that benefitted neither team.
SB Nation
Gabriel Slonina makes USMNT debut with wondersave; Andrey Santos stars for Brazil U20
Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina was let down by some desperately poor defending in his senior international debut for the US Men’s National Team, who lost 2-1 last night to Serbia in a friendly. Both sides were fielding B-, if not C-teams in this non-FIFA-mandated national team break, with the US...
Yardbarker
Watch: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men
Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of...
Christian Pulisic-AC Milan: Italian Giants Close to a Move for USMNT Star
A Christian Pulisic-AC Milan transfer looks like it could happen in the January window, despite the Christian Pulisic injury keeping him out. The post Christian Pulisic-AC Milan: Italian Giants Close to a Move for USMNT Star appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Former Barcelona player defends Vinicius Junior amid racial undertones
Vinicius Junior ha come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with various elements criticising his attitude and his constant desire to get involved with the opposition once the play is over. One of his most famous battles is with Pablo Maffeo, the Real Mallorca defender who has put in some...
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
SB Nation
Adana Demirspor set to sign Tiémoué Bakayoko from Chelsea and AC Milan — reports
Tiémoué Bakayoko may be finally getting rescued from career limbo, with Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor set to sign him up, according to a couple reports in Turkey and Italy. The 28-year-old is said to be heading to Turkey by the week’s end for his medical and...
Comments / 0