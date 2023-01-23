Read full article on original website
Get your finances in order for your family’s future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
Get your finances in order for tax season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tax season is quickly approaching, which means money and finances are on our minds!. If you’re looking for some guidance on your financial situation or your retirement account, Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services, our expert, can help!. >>>Take a look!. Jacobs Financial...
Lots of support in store for community members in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Ottawa Community Schools Network has collaborated with Holland Public Schools and the Pathways to Potential Program from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to offer students in need in their community a special store to help make life easier. They work hard to reduce the barriers to success for their students and families to create clearer access to resources. The Power H Shop is open once a month providing essential items for students and their families in crisis to be able to shop for free. The Power H Shop is located at Longfellow Elementary School. The shop is able to operate thanks to partnerships with individual donors, community organizations and local business owners. These donors keep the store in stock with items such as school supplies, cleaning supplies, winter coats and boots, hygiene products and many other essential items.
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
A chance for all kids to reach their full potential
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over 42 years, The Potter’s House has provided urban, Christ-centered education for students, preschool through high school, of all ethnic heritages and income levels, equipping them to serve God and society to their fullest potential. The Potter’s House provides a Christ-centered education for students of all ethnic heritages and income levels, equipping them to serve God and society to their fullest potential. The Potter’s House is not just a school. It’s a family. Our students are loved and supported by a whole community of people, from teachers to administrators to volunteers. Our Partner Program provides a way for you to become a part of this family. It’s an opportunity to play an integral role in the education and development of our students by helping cover the costs of their learning community, and walking alongside them as they grow and develop in Christ.
Rapid workers picket, calling for wage increase
The Rapid workers picketed Wednesday afternoon, looking to raise awareness about their grievances against the Grand Rapids bus service. (Jan. 25, 2023) The Rapid workers picketed Wednesday afternoon, looking to raise awareness about their grievances against the Grand Rapids bus service. (Jan. 25, 2023) Cornerstone loses to Indiana Tech. Storm...
Grants support maternal health equity in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Southwest Michigan organizations have been granted a share of $270,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation to support mothers and babies. The Advancing Maternal Health Equity grant program sent money to seven organizations in the five regions of Michigan...
Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
A major retail store chain that has grown in popularity through the years recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Michigan store locations this week. Read on to learn more.
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Get your beauty routine on track with the Bengtson Center’s Beauty Week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is the perfect time to take your beauty routine up a notch or if you’ve been thinking about a skin or hair procedure now’s a great time! Our next guests have a bunch of events coming up that can help you become the best version of yourself! Dr. Bradley Bengtson and Katrina join us today from the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery to talk about all the things they can help you achieve with your beauty goals!
Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for Memories
Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for …. Maranda Battle Creek Community Foundation Miles for Memories. Scott Wooster talks new role as GVSU head football …. Grand Valley State University introduced Scott Wooster as head football coach on Tuesday. (Jan. 24, 2023) Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies...
A creative way to talk tough topics with kids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Battle Creek Community Foundation is always stepping in and doing what they can to build stronger families and communities. That is why they support the hard work and dedication that Miles for Memories has for those who are experiencing dementia. Miles for Memories is a grassroots organization that is made up of volunteers dedicated to the cause of finding solutions for those that have been impacted by dementia. Working with the Battle Creek Community Foundation, Miles for Memories was able to create a way to bring awareness and conversation to kids and adults about dementia. They are using puppets and storytelling to reach kids in a way that they can understand.
At third meeting, Ottawa Co. divided over sweeping changes by board
Ottawa County residents are fiercely divided over the new board of commissioners.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
City leaders reject agreement to temporarily restore access to Muskegon Lake boardwalk
MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon City Commissioners rejected an amendment that would temporarily restore public access to a boardwalk on Muskegon Lake. In 2021, the city sold the public property near Shoreline Inn and Terrace Point Marina for just $1 to developer Jon Rooks, who wants to build a boat storage facility.
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
