krcrtv.com
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
KOLO TV Reno
RSV cases continue to decline in Washoe County
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Cases of RSV continue to decline across Washoe County, the health district said Wednesday. From Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, the county saw 34 cases of RSV, down from 66 the previous week. The county has a total of 1,891 cases since early October. While...
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion
ALTURAS, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to expand an exploration for gold. The exploration will take place at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, 60 miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County. The project would cover about 200 miles of BLM managed public land, with most of the proposed drilling taking place on the former mine site.
2news.com
Health District: Residents Should Avoid Some Baked Goods from Happy Tiers Bakery
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is issuing a Public Health Alert for residents who purchased or consumed baked products from Happy Tiers Bakery located in Incline Village. The bakery products were manufactured and produced without benefit of inspection and sold to residents in the surrounding areas. The baked goods...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Return Possible Stolen Property To Owners
The property was discovered after an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts led to the arrest of Ryan Bonnett. The property was discovered after an investigation into a series of vehicle thefts led to the arrest of Ryan Bonnett on January 11, 2023.
