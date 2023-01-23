ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood woman in stable condition after being shot in the face over the weekend

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is in stable condition after being shot in the face in the Westwood area over the weekend. Officials with the Lassen County Sheriff's Office said their deputies received a report of a shooting at a home on Third Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, Jan. 21. They said their deputies responded to the scene and found a women suffering a gunshot wound to her face. They said the bullet entered her left nostril and exited out the right side of her neck.
RSV cases continue to decline in Washoe County

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Cases of RSV continue to decline across Washoe County, the health district said Wednesday. From Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, the county saw 34 cases of RSV, down from 66 the previous week. The county has a total of 1,891 cases since early October. While...
BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion

ALTURAS, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to expand an exploration for gold. The exploration will take place at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, 60 miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County. The project would cover about 200 miles of BLM managed public land, with most of the proposed drilling taking place on the former mine site.
