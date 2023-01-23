Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Upcoming European Ford EV Spotted In Public For First Time
As it strives to transform its entire European lineup to all-electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, Ford will launch seven new EVs by 2024 – a group that includes two new crossovers built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform – a mid-size model and a “sport” variant. Ford Authority first spotted a prototype of one of these forthcoming EVs back in April 2021, though it was covered up – quite literally – giving us just a glimpse at what to expect. Now, Ford Authority has spotted the future European Ford EV in public for the very first time.
Freethink
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Mighty Impressive In Acceleration Test
The new Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States yet but it will eventually arrive in North America. We haven’t had the chance to sample the performance truck yet but we expect to get behind the wheel in the very near future. If you are eager to find out how quick the pickup truck is off the line, you don’t have to wait until it arrives in the US. Thanks to a new video, we can see the 2023 Ranger Raptor in action unleashing all its potential.
Carscoops
fordauthority.com
Winnebago eRV2 Prototype Debuts As Ford E-Transit Test Van
A host of companies have been building and selling upfitted vans based on the Ford Transit for years – including Winnebago, while The Blue Oval itself is working to capture a piece of that market via the recently-revealed Transit Trail. However, Winnebago is also exploring the idea of all-electric camper alternatives, having previously shown off its eRV concept roughly one year ago. Interestingly, that model was based on the regular Transit – not the all-electric E-Transit, but that isn’t the case with the new Winnebago eRV2 concept.
fordauthority.com
Illuminated Ford RS Cosworth Sign Up For Auction
Aside from the typical auction featuring an entire vehicle, we’ve also seen our fair share of collectibles and parts go up for grabs in recent months, including a pair of engines – the supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant from an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, as well as another supercharged 5.4L V8, this time a display piece from the 2005-2006 Ford GT. Now, this very interesting illuminated Ford RS Cosworth sign is up for auction at Bring a Trailer, presenting fans of that iconic model with a pretty cool and enticing piece of memorabilia.
fordauthority.com
Ford Struggling To Exit India, Sell Chennai Plant
As Ford Authority reported back in September 2021, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India after years of losses, meaning that both the Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant would be closing down as well. At the same time, Ford announced that it would be revamping its lineup in that country by adding new and iconic models such as the Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E. FoMoCo then began searching for buyers for both of those plants, and wound up selling the Sanand facility to Tata Motors. After a long dispute with workers at the Chennai plant, The Blue Oval settled on a severance package, but it’s having a hard time finding a buyer for that particular facility as a result, according to Rediff.
motor1.com
ZDNet
fordauthority.com
Ford Europe Job Cuts To Be Fully Outlined In February
Last year, Blue Oval CEO Jim Farley stated that he believes Ford is overstaffed in a number of areas, after which the automaker proceeded to lay off 3,000 white collar workers. However, the company’s EV transition also promises to prompt its fair share of job reductions as well, largely due to the fact that assembling those types of vehicles requires less labor than their ICE counterparts. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval will be culling around 1,000 jobs from its Cologne Assembly plant – which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the production of EVs – with even more Ford Europe reductions reportedly in the works. While there is still some uncertainty surrounding these forthcoming job cuts, Reuters is reporting that the full details of the Ford Europe workforce reduction will be revealed next month.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says Production Impacted By Tight Labor Market
Aside from supply chain constraints that have persisted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, automakers like Ford have battled various other problems that continue to impact production – including a lack of labor. For a number of reasons, companies in all sectors are having trouble hiring enough workers these days, and The Blue Oval isn’t immune to that phenemon either, as Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis revealed while speaking at the recent Evercore Utility Conference.
fordauthority.com
Ford Europe To Cut Thousands Of Jobs Amid EV Pivot: Report
Following comments from CEO Jim Farley regarding the fact that he believes Ford is overstaffed in a number of areas, the automaker proceeded to lay off 3,000 white collar workers last year. However, the company’s EV transition also promises to bring about some job reductions as well, largely due to the fact that assembling those types of vehicles requires less labor than their ICE counterparts. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval will be culling around 1,000 jobs from its Cologne Assembly plant – which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the production of EVs – but that seems as if it will just be the tip of the iceberg for Ford Europe, according to a new report from Reuters.
