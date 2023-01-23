ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief has disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of its officers beat to death Tyre Nichols. The announcement on Saturday reversed an earlier statement that the unit would remain intact. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she listened to Nichols’ relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision. She said the officers currently assigned to the unit “agree unreservedly” with the step. The unit is composed of three teams of about 30 officers who target violent offenders in areas beset by high crime. It had been inactive since Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest.
MEMPHIS, TN
The disgruntled worker charged with killing seven people at two mushroom farms in the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay possibly carried out the rampage over a $100 bill for damaged equipment. Chunli Zhao, 66, told investigators he was incensed by the bill from his boss for damage to heavy construction equipment, sparking his shooting spree, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Bay Area News Group on Friday. The damage was caused by a collision between Zhao’s forklift and a co-worker’s bulldozer. Zhao insisted that the co-worker was to blame — but his supervisor told him he had...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both condemning the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols that ended in his death. The president said in a statement that he was “outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video" of the beating and said people who see it will be “justifiably outraged."
MEMPHIS, TN

