Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis police chief has disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit after some of its officers beat to death Tyre Nichols. The announcement on Saturday reversed an earlier statement that the unit would remain intact. Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said she listened to Nichols’ relatives, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision. She said the officers currently assigned to the unit “agree unreservedly” with the step. The unit is composed of three teams of about 30 officers who target violent offenders in areas beset by high crime. It had been inactive since Nichols’ Jan. 7 arrest.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO