Boyne City, MI

The Flint Journal

Northern Michigan resort offers new Babymoon package for parents-to-be

PETOSKEY, MI - A new overnight resort package in Northern Michigan has been created to give parents-to-be a relaxing experience to savor before their little one arrives. The Inn at Bay Harbor has designed a Babymoon Package that includes overnight stays in suites complete with fireplaces, lakeside dining options, Afternoon Tea, and a full-service spa on site. The inn is located in the Bay Harbor development on Little Traverse Bay, just minutes from downtown Petoskey.
PETOSKEY, MI
Old Mission Gazette

OMP News & Photos: One JailBreak, 2 Artistic Horses, 4 Eagle Scouts and the Wienermobile

Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. Wienermobile visits the Lighthouse. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in Traverse City last week and made a stop at Mission Point Lighthouse. Lighthouse Manager Ginger Schultz says a good crowd came out to see it, and more than 100 folks did the Lighthouse tour that day. And if you’d like to be a “Hotdogger” and drive the Wienermobile around the country for a year, apply at Oscar Mayer’s website here.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Big Shot: Traverse City Whiskey Breaks Ground On $20 Million Leelanau County Headquarters

Michigan’s lieutenant governor, a sitting United States Senator, and the head of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) were in Leelanau County on Friday as Traverse City Whiskey Co. officially broke ground on its new facility in Elmwood Township. The project, a $20 million, 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house both manufacturing operations and a tasting room, is being made possible thanks in part to a $750,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant. Ahead of the kickoff ceremony, the Leelanau Ticker caught up with Chris Fredrickson, TC Whiskey's president and co-founder, to learn what the project and its big state backing means for northern Michigan.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said in a press...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...

