Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. Wienermobile visits the Lighthouse. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in Traverse City last week and made a stop at Mission Point Lighthouse. Lighthouse Manager Ginger Schultz says a good crowd came out to see it, and more than 100 folks did the Lighthouse tour that day. And if you’d like to be a “Hotdogger” and drive the Wienermobile around the country for a year, apply at Oscar Mayer’s website here.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO