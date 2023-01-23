Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
uticaphoenix.net
The Abraham House hosts second annual “Fire and Ice” fundraiser
Utica NY – January 25, 2023 – The Abraham House will host their 2nd Annual Winter Festival “Fire &Ice” Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023 The event will be held at 12 North Sports Bar in Utica from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Abraham House and their mission to provide services to individuals affected by terminal illness, at no cost to the guest or their family.
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
WKTV
City of Utica taking public comments on Restore New York grant applications
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon to get input from the community regarding its plan to apply for Restore New York Communities Initiative grants for a few local development projects. The City plans to request up to $10 million to rehabilitate the...
Delta Sonic with unusual look and 3 dozen fuel pumps proposed for busy Onondaga County corridor
Clay, N.Y. -- Delta Sonic has proposed building a large car wash, gas station and convenience store featuring a new “greenhouse” design in the fast-growing Route 31 retail corridor in Clay. The Buffalo-based company has asked the town to rezone 10.3 acres of land along Route 31 to...
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
localsyr.com
Celebrating Black History Month at Salt City Market
(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, the month of January is coming to an end, and with that means the beginning of February, which is an important month for celebrating diversity. If one place knows how to celebrate diversity and black owned businesses, it’s the Salt City Market downtown....
uticaphoenix.net
Rotary Club of Utica builds beds for local families
Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27. children’s beds for the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization. ‘It was a. huge success’ said Rotary Club President Tina Pavlot. ‘We will also be helping with. the upcoming delivery...
WKTV
City of Utica issues snow emergency starting Wednesday night
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has issued a snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday night to clean up after snowfall throughout the day. Vehicles must be off of city streets by 10 p.m. to allow plows to remove the snow. Any vehicles left on the streets...
WKTV
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
waer.org
Onondaga Nation wampum belts traded illegally in 19th century robbing tribe of historic artifacts
Onondaga Nation wampum belts changed hands – possibly illegally – in the 19th century, ignoring traditions of the handling and interpretation of these historic artifacts. Wampum belts are critically important to chronicling and telling the history of nations of the Haudenosaunee. A legal brief held by the Syracuse...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
WKTV
Future of Utica bowling alley not yet clear
Rumors have been swirling on social media about the sale of AMF Pin-O-Rama in Utica. The mayor says nothing is set in stone yet.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
cnycentral.com
More than medicine: Syracuse doctors office opens food pantry to help fight hunger in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Often times when you go to the doctor, you come home with medication. But one Syracuse doctor's office is giving out something else. They are sending patients home with bags of food, hoping to be part of he solution to help fight hunger in Central New York.
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
uticaphoenix.net
Mohawk Valley bands together to help eliminate heart disease and stroke
UTICA, NY, January 20, 2023— Hundreds of people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on Friday, Feb. 3, Wear Red Day, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., Whitesboro, at the Mohawk Valley’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow Plows
Syracuse residents are increasingly frustrated with the increasing number of cars parked on the street during winter. This dangerous behavior not only endangers residents' safety but also hinders snow plows' ability to clear the roads effectively.
NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
cnycentral.com
Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March
UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
Comments / 1