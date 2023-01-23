ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

The Abraham House hosts second annual “Fire and Ice” fundraiser

Utica NY – January 25, 2023 – The Abraham House will host their 2nd Annual Winter Festival “Fire &Ice” Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023 The event will be held at 12 North Sports Bar in Utica from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Abraham House and their mission to provide services to individuals affected by terminal illness, at no cost to the guest or their family.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Celebrating Black History Month at Salt City Market

(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, the month of January is coming to an end, and with that means the beginning of February, which is an important month for celebrating diversity. If one place knows how to celebrate diversity and black owned businesses, it’s the Salt City Market downtown....
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Rotary Club of Utica builds beds for local families

Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27. children’s beds for the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization. ‘It was a. huge success’ said Rotary Club President Tina Pavlot. ‘We will also be helping with. the upcoming delivery...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

City of Utica issues snow emergency starting Wednesday night

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has issued a snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday night to clean up after snowfall throughout the day. Vehicles must be off of city streets by 10 p.m. to allow plows to remove the snow. Any vehicles left on the streets...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Mohawk Valley bands together to help eliminate heart disease and stroke

UTICA, NY, January 20, 2023— Hundreds of people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on Friday, Feb. 3, Wear Red Day, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., Whitesboro, at the Mohawk Valley’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.
WHITESBORO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NYS Fair to host Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling all hunting lovers! Runnings Great New York Sportsman’s Expo is coming to the New York State Fair Exposition Center from January 27 through 29. Lovers of the outdoors are welcome to visit the Great New York Sportsman’s Expo for a fun weekend full of exhibits showcasing the latest in products, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Brooklyn Pickle is making its way to Utica, new location opening March

UTICA, N.Y. — Brooklyn Pickle, the beloved Syracuse sandwich shop, will be opening its first Utica location in March. The new location will be in downtown Utica at 600 State St. The store will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and will boast over 150 parking spaces for patrons.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy