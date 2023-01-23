The New York Knicks currently have a 25-23 record thanks in large part to a strong December effort that saw them win eight games in a row. It’s evident that the Knicks possess enough pieces in place to at least make the postseason. Jalen Brunson, signed to a four-year, $104 million deal in the offseason, has proven time and time again that his 2022 playoff performance is no mere fluke. Meanwhile, Julius Randle, following a down 2021-22 campaign, is putting up similar numbers to his All-Star season two years ago.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO