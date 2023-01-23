ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Scott Sander, Host of WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”

Scott Sander is one of the most respected & genuine of all Hoosier journalists, and he is also this week’s guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss his career, his most memorable stories, who has the best hair in Indy, and what time in the morning he has to wake up to host WISH-TV’s “Daybreak.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
WESTFIELD, IN
visitindy.com

Devour Indy 2023 Winterfest

College basketball is ramping up. Students have returned from break. The new year is almost a month old. The snow has been light so far, but the undeniable truth is that winter is here!. Usually, winter means time to sit inside and stay warm while trying to combat the boredom....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

City of Indianapolis to adapt gun violence strategy in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — As of last week, non-fatal shooting incidents in Indianapolis had increased by fifty percent over January of a year ago. Homicide numbers are up, too, but not necessarily murders as self-defense and accidental discharge shootings have taken several lives, especially among young people. During an update on the Indianapolis Gun Violence Reduction Strategy, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Complete your home projects with Ace Handyman Services

Did you know ACE Hardware has a handyman service in the Indianapolis area? Ace Handyman Services has three independently owned franchise offices that serve the entire Indianapolis area: AHS North Indianapolis, AHS Hamilton County, and AHS Greenwood. Rebecca Simon, Franchise Owner of AHS North Indianapolis, joined us to discuss how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

LIVE UPDATES | Winter storm slams into central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm will slam into central Indiana. Rain began changing over into snow early Wednesday morning, creating a messy, slushy mess on the roads. Forecasters predicted some areas could see up to 8” of snow once the system moves through, although those totals were revised slightly lower as temperatures remained above freezing […]
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Pendleton Pike Progress project underway

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation gave an update on progress and plans for the Pendleton Pike Progress project that will affect much of Lawrence during a Jan. 19 Pendleton Pike Progress Public Meeting. Pendleton Pike Progress is an Indiana Dept. of Transportation project along five miles of U.S. 36 between...
LAWRENCE, IN
Current Publishing

Green launches reelection campaign for Carmel City Council

Tony Green announced Jan. 23 he is seeking reelection to the Carmel City Council in this year’s municipal election. Green joined the council in 2017 after the Hamilton County Republican Party held a caucus to fill a seat vacated by Carol Schleif, who moved out of state. “For more...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – January 24, 2023

“Clue” performances run through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. The Live at the Center series features Tay Bronson & the Tackle Box at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Attorney General goes after license of Indianapolis surgeon

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office seeks the suspension of Indianapolis Surgeon Dr. Scott Mimms calling him a “clear and immediate danger” to public health. A petition was submitted Friday to the Medical Licensing Board and will be considered at the board’s meeting set for Thursday morning. Mimms, who specializes in cosmetic surgery and advertises on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 3-month-old abducted girl from Indianapolis found safe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 3-month-old girl first reported on Tuesday as being abducted was found safe Wednesday, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department first alerted the public to the abduction of La’Lani Peaches on Tuesday night, and an Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

