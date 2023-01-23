BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville community came together Sunday night at St. Mary’s Church to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Ava Wood. Nearly every inch of the church was packed by classmates and friends, teachers and parents, and mourning members of the Baldwinsville community as they sought solace in each other’s company and the memories of a young woman who was a devoted friend, a fierce competitor on the athletic field, and a person whose confidence and sense of humor shined.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO