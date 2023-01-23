ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

The Abraham House hosts second annual “Fire and Ice” fundraiser

Utica NY – January 25, 2023 – The Abraham House will host their 2nd Annual Winter Festival “Fire &Ice” Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023 The event will be held at 12 North Sports Bar in Utica from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Abraham House and their mission to provide services to individuals affected by terminal illness, at no cost to the guest or their family.
Wisconsin jamgrass band to perform Feb. 4 at Munson-Williams in Utica

Chicken Wire Empire, bringing a fusion of jam band and bluegrass music, will perform Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Utica’s Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in downtown Utica. The Milwaukee-based band performs high-energy acoustic music, evolving from a traditional bluegrass band to jamgrass in the late 2010s. Following a tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2019, Chicken Wire Empire recorded its album, “Fresh Pickles,” which was released in February 2022.
Johnson Park Center free food giveaway drive-through today, January 23

Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine“ on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include meatballs, tuna, peanut butter, rice, spaghetti, tomato soup, fresh produce, fresh fruit, cornflakes, strawberry yogurt, bread, etc.
Rotary Club of Utica builds beds for local families

Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27. children’s beds for the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization. ‘It was a. huge success’ said Rotary Club President Tina Pavlot. ‘We will also be helping with. the upcoming delivery...
Mohawk Valley bands together to help eliminate heart disease and stroke

UTICA, NY, January 20, 2023— Hundreds of people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on Friday, Feb. 3, Wear Red Day, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., Whitesboro, at the Mohawk Valley’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.
‘She lives on in the way we live’

BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville community came together Sunday night at St. Mary’s Church to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Ava Wood. Nearly every inch of the church was packed by classmates and friends, teachers and parents, and mourning members of the Baldwinsville community as they sought solace in each other’s company and the memories of a young woman who was a devoted friend, a fierce competitor on the athletic field, and a person whose confidence and sense of humor shined.
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)

Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
71 new businesses registered in Central NY

Onondaga county business listings were unavailable for the last two weeks due to outages at the host server company. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work. Service has been restored for internal inquiries only. County Clerk offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties recorded seventy-one new...
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses

That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Early dismissal times for local school districts

Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
