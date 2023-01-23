Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
uticaphoenix.net
The Abraham House hosts second annual “Fire and Ice” fundraiser
Utica NY – January 25, 2023 – The Abraham House will host their 2nd Annual Winter Festival “Fire &Ice” Fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2023 The event will be held at 12 North Sports Bar in Utica from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Abraham House and their mission to provide services to individuals affected by terminal illness, at no cost to the guest or their family.
uticaphoenix.net
Wisconsin jamgrass band to perform Feb. 4 at Munson-Williams in Utica
Chicken Wire Empire, bringing a fusion of jam band and bluegrass music, will perform Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Utica’s Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in downtown Utica. The Milwaukee-based band performs high-energy acoustic music, evolving from a traditional bluegrass band to jamgrass in the late 2010s. Following a tour of Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2019, Chicken Wire Empire recorded its album, “Fresh Pickles,” which was released in February 2022.
uticaphoenix.net
Johnson Park Center free food giveaway drive-through today, January 23
Utica, NY. The JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain-Snow or Shine“ on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm. Food items to be given to the community include meatballs, tuna, peanut butter, rice, spaghetti, tomato soup, fresh produce, fresh fruit, cornflakes, strawberry yogurt, bread, etc.
uticaphoenix.net
Rotary Club of Utica builds beds for local families
Recently, 38 members and guests of The Rotary Club of Utica gathered to build 27. children’s beds for the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) organization. ‘It was a. huge success’ said Rotary Club President Tina Pavlot. ‘We will also be helping with. the upcoming delivery...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 15 – January 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 15 – January 21. The Fulton Sunrise Rotary donated $200 to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army during their monthly meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 17. See full story here. The Community and Family Resource...
uticaphoenix.net
Mohawk Valley bands together to help eliminate heart disease and stroke
UTICA, NY, January 20, 2023— Hundreds of people decked out from head to toe in red are expected to gather on Friday, Feb. 3, Wear Red Day, at Hart’s Hill Inn, 135 Clinton St., Whitesboro, at the Mohawk Valley’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of 1 in 3 women.
Could Micron help Clay realize decades-old dream of a waterfront village?
Clay, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s most populous town has no town square, a focal point that would draw people for shopping, dining, and recreation – and give the town an identity. But Clay does have a vision, now more than 20 years old, of creating a waterfront...
‘She lives on in the way we live’
BALDWINSVILLE – The Baldwinsville community came together Sunday night at St. Mary’s Church to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Ava Wood. Nearly every inch of the church was packed by classmates and friends, teachers and parents, and mourning members of the Baldwinsville community as they sought solace in each other’s company and the memories of a young woman who was a devoted friend, a fierce competitor on the athletic field, and a person whose confidence and sense of humor shined.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
cnycentral.com
More than medicine: Syracuse doctors office opens food pantry to help fight hunger in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Often times when you go to the doctor, you come home with medication. But one Syracuse doctor's office is giving out something else. They are sending patients home with bags of food, hoping to be part of he solution to help fight hunger in Central New York.
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate
Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
A+ Reviews as AquaVino Restaurant Opens in New Hartford
My wife and I had an awesome experience on Friday night at the soft opening of the new AquaVino Restaurant opening at the former Outback Steakhouse at The Orchard in New Hartford. I have to say, this is a great addition to the New Hartford lineup of restaurants. There were...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for robbing $6,700 from KeyBank branch in 2019
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison on Tuesday for robbing a KeyBank in 2019. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 56-year-old William Maybank admitted to robbing about $6,700 from a Utica branch of KeyBank in August of 2019.
71 new businesses registered in Central NY
Onondaga county business listings were unavailable for the last two weeks due to outages at the host server company. Onondaga County’s computer record system is down, again, delaying work. Service has been restored for internal inquiries only. County Clerk offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties recorded seventy-one new...
Mom of Ava Wood’s message to Central NY: Thank you for outpouring of love, support
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The mother of Ava Wood on Saturday thanked the Central New York community for its love and support toward her family following her daughter’s killing in Baldwinsville. Ava, 14, was found shot dead Friday morning in a house at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville along...
Second Largest Theater Chain Closing 6 New York Movie Houses
That's all folks! The second largest theater chain in the country is closing more movie houses, 6 of them in New York State. Regal Cinemas has been struggling to survive after the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie chain has announced another round of closures after filing chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year and closing 12 theaters.
Daily Manlius diner to open Jan. 30
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Situated in the Limestone Commons plaza in the village of Manlius, The Daily Diner is set to officially open to the public first thing in the […]
WKTV
Early dismissal times for local school districts
Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Comments / 0