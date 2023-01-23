Read full article on original website
Police Identify Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Rehoboth
The Delaware State Police have identified the bicyclist who died in a motor vehicle collision on January 22, 2023, in Rehoboth Beach as Russell Harrison, 54, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Original Story. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a bicyclist that occurred yesterday evening in Rehoboth...
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
Troopers Update Fatal School Bus Accident￼￼
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Laurel where a school bus collided with a passenger car. Officials said on January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:46 p.m., a gray 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a yellow 2009 Bluebird school bus was traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the same intersection. At this juncture, there is no stop sign for traffic on Hardscrabble Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign, continued through the intersection, and proceeded directly into the path of the school bus according to police.
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
Troopers ID Maryland Man Killed In Seaford Carsh
The Delaware State Police have identified the driver who died in a motor vehicle collision on January 23, 2023, in Seaford as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. Officials said on January 23,...
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
Seaford Crash Leaves Maryland Man Dead Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. Officials said on January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway approaching the intersection at Lakeside Road. At the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway for a stopped school bus, which was picking up children and had its red lights flashing and stop sign extended.
Rehoboth Beach Command Vehicle Struck While Responding to Fatal Crash Sunday Night
On Sunday night as Rehoboth Fire personnel were responding to the hit and run bicycle crash at Coastal Highway and Rehoboth Avenue Extension, another crash occurred on Miller Road west of Coastal Highway. Delaware State Police say a Rehoboth Beach fire command vehicle was traveling on Miller Road with emergency equipment activated when the driver of a BMW failed to yield and struck the side of the command vehicle. Delaware State Police say the driver of the BMW, a 71 year old Millsboro woman was cited for DUI, no insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse
One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Monday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Smyrna area early this morning. Police said on January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., a 2010 Toyota Prius was traveling northbound on South Dupont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Smyrna Leipsic Road at a high rate of speed.
Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus
LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Tiffany Webb of Bridgeville, Delaware after she resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday afternoon. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 1:34 […] The post Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
