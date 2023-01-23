The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Laurel where a school bus collided with a passenger car. Officials said on January 23, 2023, at approximately 3:46 p.m., a gray 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a yellow 2009 Bluebird school bus was traveling eastbound on Hardscrabble Road approaching the same intersection. At this juncture, there is no stop sign for traffic on Hardscrabble Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to stop at the posted stop sign, continued through the intersection, and proceeded directly into the path of the school bus according to police.

LAUREL, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO