Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO