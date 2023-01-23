ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents

Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
atlantaga.gov

Council Members Boone and Bond to Honor the Life of Walter Metze, Owner and Operator of Metze Amoco Stations in Atlanta for 40 Years, During Ceremony on Saturday

Council Members Andrea L. Boone and Michael Julian Bond to Posthumously Honor the Life of Walter Metze, Owner and Operator of Metze Amoco Stations in Southwest Atlanta for 40 Years, During Ceremony on Saturday. ATLANTA — District 10 Council member Andrea L. Boone and Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Dr. SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
