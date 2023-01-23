Read full article on original website
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle Site
Gentrification In Westside Atlanta
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark Booth
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Public Defenders Council director admits she cannot find enough attorneys
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of the agency in charge of finding legal counsel for people accused of crimes is struggling to hire public defenders across Georgia. “The issue is not funding. The issue is we still cannot find attorneys,” said Omotayo Alli, executive director of the...
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
DFCS employees frustrated amid burnout, suspension of temporary pay supplements
ATLANTA — Three employees with Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) are expressing concerns about a pay supplement that has dried out. They say it's bad timing and a source of more frustration. Since then, more employees have reached out to say issues like low morale and...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s Budget Proposal Includes Multiple Money-Back Options for Residents
Gov. Kemp plans to raise state employee salaries, and send out property tax relief payments and tax refunds in his budget proposal. The proposal will include multiple plans of giving out money to the state’s residents. The first part would be a pay raise for some state employees. The next one is a budget recommendation for tax rebates and a property tax relief program as stated in a post by Fox 5 Atlanta.
Special election set after long-serving lawmaker resigns from Georgia House
ATLANTA (AP) — A Clayton County Democrat resigned from the Georgia House of Representatives, triggering a March special election, according to a proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp. Rep. Mike Glanton, of Jonesboro, served 14 years in the House in two separate stints. The Army veteran and minister...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud
(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
The DeKalb District Attorney has recused her office from ruling on the investigation into the officer involved shooting at ‘cop city’
DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston announced today that she is recusing her office from ruling on the investigation into the officer involved shooting at “copy city,” the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Manuel Esteban Perez Teran was shot and killed by a Georgia State Trooper...
Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?
The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantaga.gov
Council Members Boone and Bond to Honor the Life of Walter Metze, Owner and Operator of Metze Amoco Stations in Atlanta for 40 Years, During Ceremony on Saturday
Council Members Andrea L. Boone and Michael Julian Bond to Posthumously Honor the Life of Walter Metze, Owner and Operator of Metze Amoco Stations in Southwest Atlanta for 40 Years, During Ceremony on Saturday. ATLANTA — District 10 Council member Andrea L. Boone and Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Dr. SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
TIMELINE: Fulton County grand jury investigation into potential interference in Georgia elections
ATLANTA — A judge will decide this week whether or not to release the completed report into the grand jury investigation into potential criminal interference with the Georgia 2020 election. The Fulton County special purpose grand jury presented a final report earlier this month to Fulton County District Attorney’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Rapper Young Dro, South Fulton leaders discuss gun violence after shooting leaves teen in ICU
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Investigators with South Fulton Police say they have identified a few persons of interest in the shooting that left a 17-year-old boy in the ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital and increased patrols in the apartment complex where the shooting took place last Wednesday. The investigation continues...
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
How these two major companies are supporting Black maternal health in Georgia
ATLANTA — Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is partnering with Walmart to support Black maternal health in Georgia. Racial disparities exist, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data also shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
