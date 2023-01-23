ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, AL

alabamanews.net

Tallassee man dies in Elmore County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night in Elmore County. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee. 32-year-old Reymundo Brindis, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was captured by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with more crimes. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force received intel relating to Cameron Asante-Bediako’s location being back in Muscogee County.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD: Columbus man arrested on armed robbery; kidnapping charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, at 2:14 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the Super 8 Motel located on Warm Springs Road to a report of an armed robbery and kidnapping. According to the Columbus Police Department, an investigation revealed that the suspected entered into the motel, brandishing a gun and demanding room keys. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a Columbus woman connected to a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Nicole Rogers. According to officials, the murder occurred on Monday, Jan. 23, just before noon in the Germantown neighborhood across the street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
COLUMBUS, GA

