Man shot and killed at Quality Inn, suspects on the run, LaGrange police say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Quality Inn that resulted in the death of a man Friday night. LaGrange police said at 11:50 p.m., officers received reports of a person who was shot at the Quality Inn on Jameson Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
alabamanews.net
Tallassee man dies in Elmore County crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night in Elmore County. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee. 32-year-old Reymundo Brindis, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was...
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man throws rocks at fire truck, screams over dispatch radio
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was taken into custody after he threw rocks at a responding fire truck then screamed over the dispatch radio, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m., Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with the Troup County Fire Department were dispatched to […]
WTVM
Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was captured by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with more crimes. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force received intel relating to Cameron Asante-Bediako’s location being back in Muscogee County.
UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center
UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
WSFA
Montgomery police chase with shooting suspect ends in 3-vehicle crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one of its marked patrol units was involved in a crash while pursuing a suspect vehicle in connection to a Friday afternoon shooting. Police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Marlowe Drive around 12:40 p.m. on reports of...
WTVM
Columbus PD: 33-year-old charged in armed robbery, kidnapping at Super 8 Motel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 33-year-old male suspect was arrested at a Columbus Super 8 Motel on multiple charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping. According to the Columbus Police Department, on Jan. 27, around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the Warm Springs Road motel concerning an armed robbery and kidnapping.
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
WTVM
WTVM trailer, full of donated coats, stolen from Columbus dry cleaning business
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus authorities are searching for a trailer stolen from Master Kleen Dry Cleaners on River Road. The trailer, owned by WTVM-TV, was full of coats donated by viewers in the station’s recent Coat Drive. The theft occurred around 1AM Friday morning. The WTVM Coat Drive...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
WTVM
Amore “Baby Jane Doe” Wiggins investigation continues in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More details are emerging from Opelika police since the identity of Amore Wiggins and her parents were discovered just days ago. News Leader 9′s Katrice Nolan spoke 1-on-1 with the Opelika police chief and others about what they and members of their force endured for more than a decade.
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
WTVM
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
WTVM
LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say. Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
WTVM
Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a Columbus woman connected to a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Nicole Rogers. According to officials, the murder occurred on Monday, Jan. 23, just before noon in the Germantown neighborhood across the street...
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
Ga. man said he was robbed at gunpoint. He was actually just late on his rent.
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Georgia man is facing charges after police say he pretended to get robbed to distract from being late on his rent payment. LaGrange police say they were called to the Stay Lodge Extended Stay to reports of an armed robbery at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
