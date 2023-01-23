ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Declares She 'Can't Act Too Kooky Or Silly' Because People Will Say She's 'Cray Cray'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Britney Spears is at it again! This time, the singer, 41, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on how people keep calling her out for her behavior .

"Howdy ho down … tipsy cattle balls !!! I have no idea what that means 🙈 … feeling kooky and silly but can’t act too kooky or silly like kids because they say 'she’s CRAY CRAY' … either way I gotta move … so I did !!! Sharing because I matter and if every person I call TAKES 9 RINGS TO ANSWER you can be certain I might get someone’s attention … all that LOVE !!! GOOD GOD RIGHT BACK AT YA !!! I bet after I post this my security answers after 2 RINGS … I be alive coming on my horse !!!" she captioned a video of herself wearing a white cropped top and black shorts on Sunday, January 22.

BRITNEY SPEARS DEFENDS BEING 'A LITTLE DRUNK AT A RESTAURANT' AFTER VIRAL MELTDOWN VIDEO

The "Lucky" songstress was most likely referring to when she was accused of having a "meltdown" while at a restaurant in California.

According to an eyewitness, the blonde beauty was acting "manic" and "talking gibberish," which led to the actor to "storm out" of the eatery.

But in a video obtained by TMZ , Spears looked like she was hiding her face with a menu while someone videotaped her. “The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent," an employee told Page Six about what went down at the eatery.

'I DON'T KNOW IF SHE'D BE ALIVE': JAMIE SPEARS BELIEVES HE PROTECTED BRITNEY SPEARS BY PUTTING CONSERVATORSHIP IN PLACE

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari , came to her defense, writing, "Don't believe what you read online people."

However, the blonde babe seemed to have the last laugh, as she poked fun at the ordeal .

"I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it's like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE," she wrote on social media. "I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!"

“All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta ," she quipped days later. "What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?"

Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
OK! Magazine

'Fakest Photo I’ve Ever Seen': Fans Accuse Sam Asghari Of Tapping Body Doubles Of Britney Spears In Christmas Snaps

Days after sharing snaps of their first Christmas as a married couple, it seems Britney Spears fans are unconvinced of how the star actually spent the holidays, accusing the influencer of tapping body doubles for their post. It all started on Sunday, December 25, when her husband, Sam Asghari, took to social media with a sweet video depicting him and the “Toxic” artist enjoying some quality time on a romantic Christmas day hike.“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️,” the dancer captioned the carousel showing their special day. Despite garnering more than...
RadarOnline

Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Jamie Refusing To Sit For Second Deposition After Being Accused Of Evading Questions

Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has objected to his daughter’s legal team’s demand he sits for another deposition, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie has asked the court to deny a motion brought by Britney and her powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart. In his filing, Jamie said there is no reason for another deposition and accused Britney’s team of engaging in “overheated and unsupported rhetoric as part of” an attempt to “drum up media and fan frenzy relating to purported wrongdoing by Jamie Spears despite offering zero evidence to prove such allegations and no legitimate justification for...
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
People

Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know

Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On 'Brutally Unfair' Death Of Ex Tristan Thompson's Mom

Khloé Kardashian has paid tribute to the late mom of Tristan Thompson, Andrea, three weeks after her tragic death. On Monday, January 23, The Kardashians star honored Andrea on Instagram with throwback photos of the pair accompanied by a heartfelt message.Admitting that she has "been avoiding this" because she doesn't want to accept that Andrea is truly gone, Khloé wrote, "I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb." A PRECIOUS BROOD! THE KUTEST KARDASHIAN KIDS MOMENTS: PHOTOS"Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one...
OK! Magazine

Paris Hilton Shuts Down 'Absolutely Ridiculous' Claims She Photoshopped Britney Spears Into Party Pics — See Photo

That's not hot! Paris Hilton was rather annoyed after she was compelled to address rumors that The Simple Life star photoshopped Britney Spears into a photograph from a recent birthday party."To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images," the 41-year-old icon explained in the comments section of a recent Instagram selfie of Hilton, Spears and birthday boy Cade Hudson. BRITNEY SPEARS HOLDS A LIGHTER TO HER TONGUE BEFORE WEIRDLY DANCING...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
talentrecap.com

Hayley Erbert Was Terrified By Her Facial Change After Car Crash With Derek Hough

Following their car accident last December, Dancing With The Stars couple Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are fortunately recovering fine. Erbert has recently opened about her injury, saying that she was shocked by the sudden change of her face shape amid her healing process. For those who may not know,...
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears and Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake Reunite in Nostalgic Instagram Post

Britney Spears is having all kinds of adventures as of late, both online and in real life. The pop singer’s name recently hit headlines after TMZ misreported that she had a “manic” episode at an LA restaurant on Jan. 13. Spears and new husband Sam Asghari have both responded to the event, which was captured on film by a nameless restaurant goer, but it seems the media frenzy continues to leave an impact.
OK! Magazine

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Awkwardly Ignores Producers In Chaotic Live Moment

It's Whoopi Goldberg's show and she is making sure everyone knows it. During the Monday, January 23, episode of The View, the show's moderator reportedly blatantly ignored producers' request for her to stop her tangent, as she was determined to get her point across.The awkward moment between Goldberg and the show runners stemmed from a heated discussion with the panelists about President Joe Biden's classified document scandal. THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE AT WHOOPI GOLDBERG FOR MINDLESS BEHAVIOR & 'CHECKING OUT' DURING PANEL DISCUSSIONAs OK! reported, several classified government documents were found in the Commander-in-Chief's possession in the Penn...
Decider.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Tearfully Self-Eliminates From ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ on Day 2: “It Makes Me Feel Like A Crap Mom”

After an emotional, tear-filled two days in Wadi Rum, Jordan, Jamie Lynn Spears handed in her armband and left Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. At the start of Episode 3, “Mindset,” which aired on Wednesday, January 11, Spears told fellow contestant Mel B that she couldn’t make it another day filming and wanted to head home early. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like a couple of hours, I miss them,” the 31-year-old actor shared in a confessional. “So this is a very big leap for me.” The Spice Girl offered to listen to and help Spears get...
OK! Magazine

Drew Barrymore Admits She's Turned On By Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Naughty Boy' Lifestyle: 'I Love It'

Though Leonardo DiCaprio is rumored to be dating model Victoria Lames, Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to shoot her shot!The actor's name was brought up on the Monday, January 23, episode of her eponymous talk show, as guest Sam Smith named the Titanic lead when asked who his first celebrity crush was. The mom-of-two, 47, agreed DiCaprio, 48, always had her eye, and she then quipped of his youthful lifestyle, "I love that he's still clubbing!"DREW BARRYMORE REVEALS 'PRETEND THERAPIST' GEORGE CLOONEY GAVE HER 'REALLY SURPRISING' DATING ADVICE"I bet he goes to the body shop," added the Santa Clarita Diet alum,...
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'

Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode. The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why...
OK! Magazine

Priscilla Presley Heartbreakingly Admits It's Been A 'Difficult Time' In First Statement Since Daughter Lisa Marie's Funeral

One day after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest alongside her late son, Benjamin Keough, and father, Elvis Presley, at the famed Graceland, her mom, Priscilla Presley, opened up about this heartbreaking time. "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference," the King of Rock and Roll's widow tweeted on Monday, January 23.Priscilla and Lisa Marie's loved ones were able to say goodbye to the late singer on Sunday, January 22, following a public memorial service...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
OK! Magazine

Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos

Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'

Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

