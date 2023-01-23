ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams

Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season.  It also sounds like Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
NECN

New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots

New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
The Spun

Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired

The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary.  Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire

The New England Patriots have hired a new offensive coordinator, and you can probably guess how Mac Jones feels about the move. The Patriots on Tuesday agreed to a deal to bring back Bill O’Brien, who previously worked as an assistant under Bill Belichick from 2007-2011. A source close to Jones told Mark Daniels of... The post Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

AP source: Alabama's Bill O'Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. O’Brien spent...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski understands Tom Brady response to latest retirement question

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski understands why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady offered such a strong response to the latest public question about his playing future. "I'm not surprised," Gronkowski said about the subject during the latest edition of FanDuel's "Up & Adams" program, as shared by Matt Hladik...
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Where to buy Bengals gear, Joe Burrow jerseys ahead of AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 in an effort to make it to Super Bowl LVII. Bengals fans looking to root for their team in the AFC Championship can shop online now at Fanatics for playoff gear and other team memorabilia. Fanatics has a large selection of Joe Burrow jerseys, playoff T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and other memorabilia.
CINCINNATI, OH
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy