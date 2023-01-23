Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: Tom Brady Is Reportedly Considering 3 NFL Teams
Tom Brady has yet to make a decision about playing next season, but that doesn't mean he's not thinking about who he could sign with. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of three teams that Brady would consider playing for next season. It also sounds like Brady ...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
NECN
New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots
New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
Tom Brady had the most Tom Brady answer when asked if he’s returning to the NFL in 2023
Heading into the 2023 offseason, one of the NFL’s biggest questions surrounds 45-year-old Tom Brady. The 23-year veteran and future Hall of Famer — who is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time — is yet to decide if he will return for a 24th campaign next fall.
Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, can he get Mac Jones on track?
The Patriots have landed their “primary target.”. After a rudderless season for Mac Jones and company, the Bill Belichick has hired old friend Bill O’Brien as his new offensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to MassLive. The former Texans coach spent 2007-2011 in New England, rising from a...
Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire
The New England Patriots have hired a new offensive coordinator, and you can probably guess how Mac Jones feels about the move. The Patriots on Tuesday agreed to a deal to bring back Bill O’Brien, who previously worked as an assistant under Bill Belichick from 2007-2011. A source close to Jones told Mark Daniels of... The post Report reveals Mac Jones’ reaction to Bill O’Brien hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WAAY-TV
AP source: Alabama's Bill O'Brien agrees to return as Patriots OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been finalized. O’Brien spent...
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski understands Tom Brady response to latest retirement question
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski understands why Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady offered such a strong response to the latest public question about his playing future. "I'm not surprised," Gronkowski said about the subject during the latest edition of FanDuel's "Up & Adams" program, as shared by Matt Hladik...
Where to buy Bengals gear, Joe Burrow jerseys ahead of AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 in an effort to make it to Super Bowl LVII. Bengals fans looking to root for their team in the AFC Championship can shop online now at Fanatics for playoff gear and other team memorabilia. Fanatics has a large selection of Joe Burrow jerseys, playoff T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and other memorabilia.
Former Patriots assistant is a hot candidate on the offensive coordinator market
For nine years, Chad O’Shea was one of Bill Belichick’s top offensive assistants in New England. The former Patriots wide receivers coach left Foxborough in 2019 to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. After one season in Miami, it appears that O’Shea could become an offensive coordinator again....
