Avon’s Kilee Falish voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Avon’s Kilee Falish for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for January 8-14!

Falish bowled a 411 series to help the Eagles beat their highest match series, shooting 1,820 to sweep Open Door and Lakewood.

Falish received 60.65% of the votes cast, beating out Madison Parrish of Mason, who finished second with 34.23%.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email ryan@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Facebook at @sbliveoh.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for January 8-14:

Mackenzie Blackford, Solon girls basketball

Had a career-high 34 points in a win over Brunswick and combined for a total of 53 points with her sister, Morgan Blackford, who had 19 points. The Comets defeated the Blue Devils 61-49.

Ellie Bruce, Fisher Catholic girls basketball

Helped Fisher Catholic cruise past Tree of Life with 24 points and 15 rebounds. The Irish defeated the Trojans 64-37.

Deshawne Crim, Fairfield boys basketball

Paced his team to a win over Sycamore with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Fairfield beat Sycamore 64-54.

Jayden Crutcher, Elyria boys basketball

Scored 29 points including five 3s against Rocky River. The Pioneers beat the Pirates 57-51.

JP Dragas, Madison boys basketball

Finished with a game-high 23 points to earn a 69-34 victory over St. Martin dePorres.

Madison Greene, Pickerington Central girls basketball

The Vanderbilt commit joined the 1,000 point club via 14 points in a matchup against Reynoldsburg and the Tigers beat the Raiders 53-41.

Brody Hicks, Perry boys swim and dive

The freshman notched two individual wins at the Perry Invitational, taking home top honors in the 50-yard freestyle (22.88) and 100 butterfly (55.09).

Henry Hoblitzell, Talawanda boys track and field

The senior finished first in pole vault with a height of 14 feet, 6 inches at the Ohio State qualifier.

Helen Holley, Gilmour girls basketball

Had another dynamic performance, dropping 24 points while adding nine rebounds and five steals as the Lancers beat Perry 63-50.

Lexi Howe, Tri-Valley girls basketball

In Saturday’s loss to Magnificat at Classic int he Country, Howe poured in a game-high 26 points.

Vinny Kelley, Amherst Steele boys hockey

Refused to let up on North Olmsted, scoring four goals in a 11-1 win.

Jaeden Lawson, Cleveland Heights boys basketball

Sealed a win over Gilmour with 24 points. The Tigers defeated the Lancers 74-42.

Ryan Nutter, Dublin Jerome boys basketball

Dropped a game-high 20 points and four assists to power a second half comeback against Olentangy Liberty. The Celtics beat the Patriots 56-51.

Maddie Parrish, Mason girls basketball

In a nail-biter, Parrish scored the game-winning field goal to edge Princeton 63-62.

Lawrent Rice, Wayne boys basketball

Led the Warriors to a win in double overtime with 32 points as Wayne beat Miamisburg 74-61.

Luke Skaljac, Brecksville-Broadview Heights boy basketball

The junior guard had a big night with 32 points to lead the Bees to a 74-56 win over Nordonia.

Allie Stockton, Sidney girls basketball

Finished with 22 first half points in the Yellow Jackets’ 49-10 rout over Piqua.

Kayla Sucharski, Olentangy Orange track and field

The senior set a new personal record in the 800 meter in 2:28.52 at the Finish timing Team Championships North Round 1.

Dailyn Swain, Africentric boys basketball

Did it all for the Nubians, making dunks, showing off stellar ball-handling and blocking shots. Swain finished with 20 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four blocks in a 67-60 overtime victory over Columbus South.