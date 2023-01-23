ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB

Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot

Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners PxP Aaron Goldsmith stays in Seattle after Cards rumors

Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. After Goldsmith’s name was in the news in the past few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals, the 10-year veteran of Seattle Sports and ROOT Sports Northwest broadcasts confirmed with a heartfelt tweet to Mariners fans on Monday night that he isn’t going anywhere.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Washington

See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023

See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK STATE

