Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
An HOA can stop you from walking your dog before 7 AM; In Texas it can force you to sell your condoPete LakemanTexas State
Madonna Coming to Austin, TX in September, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beck and Phoenix to Play Austin, Tx at Moody Center August 22, 2023 during Summer Odyssey TourCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CoinDesk
South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country’s Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Wins Court Approval for Customer Withdrawals, Flare Token Airdrop
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network secured approval to process certain customer withdrawals, several court orders filed on Tuesday show. One, signed by Judge Martin Glenn of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District...
CoinDesk
Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. On today’s episode, NLW breaks down the latest news from the weekend, including:. Signature Bank limiting services, and what it means for the industry as a whole. U.S. government seizing $700 million of...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as “Bitcoin Jesus” based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
After FTX: How Congress Is Gearing Up to Regulate Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. If familiarity breeds contempt, the crypto industry should strap on a helmet in these opening days of the 118th U.S. Congress because lawmakers know the digital assets sector a lot better than they once did.
CoinDesk
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
MakerDAO Approves Deployment of $100M USDC on DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized-finance (DeFi) giant MakerDAO’s community approved Monday a proposal to deploy up to $100 million in USD coin (USDC) from its reserve on DeFi protocol Yearn Finance, where the deposited stablecoin will earn a yield.
coinjournal.net
Crypto needs more public companies – collapse of Circle IPO indicative of industry troubles
Circle issues the USDC stablecoin, the world’s fifth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $44 billion. Circle announced plans to go public in July 2021 at $4.5 billion valuation. This valuation doubled to $9 billion last February, but deal was cancelled in December. Crypto needs more public companies...
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greetings. I’m Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
CoinDesk
A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Thecollapse of crypto exchange FTX guarantees that crypto regulation will be on the U.S. legislative agenda for 2023 – at long last. Six bills were introduced in 2022, some broad ranging and others narrowly focused on various aspects of compliance or investor protection.
NY Regulator Warns Firms to Keep Customer Crypto Assets Separated
New York’s financial watchdog is cautioning firms to segregate customers’ cryptocurrency assets from their own. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued that warning Monday (Jan. 23) as it updated its regulations designed to protect consumers from insolvencies at digital asset companies. “DFS’s virtual currency...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Mango Markets Sues Exploiter for $47M in Damages
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets sued its exploiter Avraham Eisenberg for $47 million in damages according to a United States District Court for the Southern District of New Yorkfiling on Wednesday. Decentralized finance trader...
CoinDesk
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Raises $125M for Bitcoin Mining
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto infrastructure company Blockstream raised $125 million in convertible note and secured loan financing to expand its bitcoin mining hosting services. The company, which raised $210 million in August at a $3.2 billion valuation,...
CoinDesk
Sweeping Crypto Regulation? First Update the Bank Secrecy Act
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The crypto collapses of 2022 spurred widespread fear that U.S. officials would soon clamp down on the industry, but don’t expect sweeping new crypto regulations anytime soon. As much as Washington, D.C., bigwigs might want to put crypto in a box, regulators should first get their priorities in order.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto industry leaders ‘scared of a strong SEC’ — Senator Warren
United States senator and crypto skeptic Elizabeth Warren wants the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to “double down” on its crypto enforcement efforts, highlighting that the cryptocurrency industry is running “scared” for what’s to come next. Warren’s comments came during an interview with the American Economic...
CoinDesk
Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) praised the country's securities regulator and its chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry and called for lawmakers to give the watchdog the necessary resources and powers to keep things going.
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: FTX’s Illiquid Holdings Filled With Tokens That Sit in Venture Funds in Which It Invested; Bitcoin Falls Below $21K
Prices: Bitcoin and ether spend their Wednesday in the red. Insights: Embattled crypto exchange FTX and several venture capital firms hold a ton of illiquid tokens such as Serum (SRM). Prices. The Market Goes to the Doges. By Sam Reynolds. Bitcoin and ether are beginning the business day in Asia...
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Today is a mining day on “The Breakdown” as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
Comments / 0