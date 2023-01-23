ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads

South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads

Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country's Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?

Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?

On today's episode, NLW breaks down the latest news from the weekend, including:. Signature Bank limiting services, and what it means for the industry as a whole. U.S. government seizing $700 million of...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'

"The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

After FTX: How Congress Is Gearing Up to Regulate Crypto

After FTX: How Congress Is Gearing Up to Regulate Crypto

If familiarity breeds contempt, the crypto industry should strap on a helmet in these opening days of the 118th U.S. Congress because lawmakers know the digital assets sector a lot better than they once did.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership

US Needs 'Rules of the Road' for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership

The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

MakerDAO Approves Deployment of $100M USDC on DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance

MakerDAO Approves Deployment of $100M USDC on DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance

Decentralized-finance (DeFi) giant MakerDAO's community approved Monday a proposal to deploy up to $100 million in USD coin (USDC) from its reserve on DeFi protocol Yearn Finance, where the deposited stablecoin will earn a yield.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential

Greetings. I'm Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX

A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX

Thecollapse of crypto exchange FTX guarantees that crypto regulation will be on the U.S. legislative agenda for 2023 – at long last. Six bills were introduced in 2022, some broad ranging and others narrowly focused on various aspects of compliance or investor protection.
AUSTIN, TX
PYMNTS

NY Regulator Warns Firms to Keep Customer Crypto Assets Separated

NY Regulator Warns Firms to Keep Customer Crypto Assets Separated

New York's financial watchdog is cautioning firms to segregate customers' cryptocurrency assets from their own. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) issued that warning Monday (Jan. 23) as it updated its regulations designed to protect consumers from insolvencies at digital asset companies. "DFS's virtual currency...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Mango Markets Sues Exploiter for $47M in Damages

Crypto Exchange Mango Markets Sues Exploiter for $47M in Damages

Decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets sued its exploiter Avraham Eisenberg for $47 million in damages according to a United States District Court for the Southern District of New Yorkfiling on Wednesday. Decentralized finance trader...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Raises $125M for Bitcoin Mining

Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Raises $125M for Bitcoin Mining

Crypto infrastructure company Blockstream raised $125 million in convertible note and secured loan financing to expand its bitcoin mining hosting services. The company, which raised $210 million in August at a $3.2 billion valuation,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Sweeping Crypto Regulation? First Update the Bank Secrecy Act

Sweeping Crypto Regulation? First Update the Bank Secrecy Act

The crypto collapses of 2022 spurred widespread fear that U.S. officials would soon clamp down on the industry, but don't expect sweeping new crypto regulations anytime soon. As much as Washington, D.C., bigwigs might want to put crypto in a box, regulators should first get their priorities in order.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

Crypto industry leaders ‘scared of a strong SEC’ — Senator Warren

Crypto industry leaders 'scared of a strong SEC' — Senator Warren

United States senator and crypto skeptic Elizabeth Warren wants the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) to "double down" on its crypto enforcement efforts, highlighting that the cryptocurrency industry is running "scared" for what's to come next. Warren's comments came during an interview with the American Economic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CoinDesk

Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby

Elizabeth Warren Praises SEC Chief Gensler, Slams Crypto Lobby

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) praised the country's securities regulator and its chief Gary Gensler's efforts to police the crypto industry and called for lawmakers to give the watchdog the necessary resources and powers to keep things going.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
