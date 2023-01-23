ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Brooks & Dunn Extend ‘Reboot Tour’ With 17 New Dates Featuring Scotty McCreery

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1GvQ_0kODI4kD00
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brooks & Dunn had so much fun on their 2022 Reboot Tour that they are rebooting the reboot. The Hall of Fame duo announced 17 new dates for their 2023 Reboot Tour. And this year, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn are bringing Scotty McCreery along for the ride.

Brooks & Dunn will kick off their 2023 Reboot Tour on May 4 in Kansas City, with additional stops in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Omaha, and more.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya,” said Kix Brooks. “We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave. Can’t wait.”

“The Brooks & Dunn posse rides again,” added Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been. Unbelievable band of friends—and you! Together, let’s rock the house.”

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said Scotty McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin.”

2023 Reboot Tour Dates

Over the course of their 30-plus-year career, Brooks & Dunn have sold more albums than any duo in the history of country music. According to the RIAA, Brooks & Dunn have moved 27.5 million units. In fact, only Simon & Garfunkel (38.5 million units) have sold more records as a duo.

And we don’t have time to list all of the awards Kix and Ronnie packed their trophy cases with. But the boys have dozens and dozens and dozens, including 19 CMA Awards, 29 ACM Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

Tickets for the 2023 Reboot Tour go on sale on January 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

  • May 4 – Kansas City, MO – T- Mobile Center
  • May 5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
  • May 6 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
  • May 11 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
  • May 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
  • May 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
  • May 18 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
  • May 19 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
  • May 20 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
  • June 1 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
  • June 2 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
  • June 3 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
  • June 8 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena+
  • June 10 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
  • June 15 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
  • June 16 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
  • June 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

+ On Sale Friday, February 3

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced tour dates for 2023. The singer's first solo show of the year is scheduled to take place on March 15 in Seattle. She'll then perform in several major U.S. cities, including San Francisco, New Orleans, Atlanta and Chicago, plus a Canadian stop in Toronto. Before that...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Eric Church Adds Eight More Dates to His ‘Outsiders Revival’ Summer Tour

Eric Church is getting busy with his new tour and he’s expanding it by eight more dates this coming summer. Church, known as “Chief,” has answered to overwhelming fan demand for his upcoming The Outsiders Revival Tour. Besides an original 27-date slate, Church will be going into the great outdoors with open-air dates. They will be taking place in Charleston, S.C., Toronto, Rogers, Ark., Orange Beach, Ala., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., George, Wash., Atlanta, and Charlotte.
Outsider.com

NBC Makes Decision on Tony Dungy Following Controversial Tweet

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach turned NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy will be on the air for the network’s coverage of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Saturday. A network spokesperson confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina. He will serve in a studio role alongside Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett for the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
Outsider.com

‘Eight Is Enough’ Star Adam Rich’s Likely Cause of Death Revealed: Report

Authorities believe that Eight is Enough star Adam Rich died of an overdose based on evidence found at the scene of his death. Law enforcement sources who are directly linked to the investigation told TMZ today (Jan. 11) that officers entered the actor’s apartment building for a welfare check on Saturday after a friend reported that no one had heard from the 54-year-old since Jan. 5.
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy