Shakira welcomes Gerard Piqué into her home to celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Milan

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Shakira might be the number one artist on Spotify at the time of this article, but when it comes to her kids, she is a mom first. The Colombian singer put her differences with her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué , aside to reunite and celebrate the birthday of their eldest son Milan .

The “Session 53” singer and the retired soccer player reportedly gathered for his 10th birthday. According to the Spanish press, Shakira hosted a party with close friends and family members at her house.

On January 22, Piqué arrived at what used to be his home but entered the place through his parent’s house, who are Shakira’s neighbors and share common areas.

Over the weekend, the award-winning recording artist and global sensation greeted fans standing outside her property.

A group of people gathered across the street, blasting her new song featuring Bizarrap . Shakira stepped outside her balcony wearing a white beanie and a matching sweater that reads “Las mujeres facturan,” which loosely translates to “Women make money.”

Although the star is glad about the support from her fans, Shakira is reportedly protecting her privacy and raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property , as informed by El Universal . The 45-year-old Colombian recording artist hired a company to bring to her Barcelona home a cement mixer to block some areas that might be connected.

According to Marca , there might be conflicts between the two parties after a witch mannequin was left on a terrace looking directly at her in-laws’ home.

Shakira and the retired Spanish soccer player went their separate ways in 2022 after 11 years together. Following the split, the 45-year-old artist returned to music with a volcano-strength force and dropped rocks left and right, including her most recent singles, “Te Felicito” and “Monotonía.”

With over 15 million streams, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” quickly skyrocketed as the top song in Spanish-speaking markets, including Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, and has made it to the top 10 in Switzerland (7), Luxembourg (5), and Malta (6).

Shakira you are awesome. You put your children first, your parents raised you with so much dignity and manners. Continue success in your career.

Shakira recreates a Bella Dose dance routine wearing a JLo-approved brand

Colombian superstar Shakira continues to make headlines with her record-breaking hit song BZRP Music Session #53 and the controversy of its lyrics, which clearly diss her ex and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía. The song and video, released in collaboration with Argentine...
