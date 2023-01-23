ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Lourdes Leon shows off bold black dress while on vacation

By Maria Loreto
 2 days ago

Lourdes Leon is fearless with fashion and her personal style. The model and singer shared a photo of herself on vacation, showing off an outfit that might be among her most bold and daring.

The photo shows her alongside her friend and fellow musician Eartheater, as the two enjoy themselves in a luxury resort located in the Caribbean. Leon wears a black and ripped dress that shows off her legs and stomach, pairing it with long and wavy hair, and some black heels. A second photo shows Leon and her friend taking a photo while standing in front of the mirror, showing a closer look at their outfits. Leon’s caption was simple, mentioning how much she loved the Palm Heights hotel and resort, which is where she and her friends are enjoying their stay.

Leon’s vacation follows months of work, where she took the opportunity to talk about the challenges of being a model and being involved in the fashion industry. “Fashion is an art, and I really respect that, but I can only play the game up to a certain point,” she said in an interview with The Cut . “If you’re a model, you go in and do what you’re told.”

It appears like Leon is looking into other places where she can be creative, do what she loves, and have more agency. Her latest projects include music. Last year, she released her debut EP, which is called “Go” and was released under her stage name, Lolahol.

“I always felt like, Never, never, never,” she said of herself making music, a topic that felt too personal for her due to her mother’s ( Madonna ) musical legacy. Leon made the song and dropped it as soon as she was done with it. “Otherwise, I might start to think about it too much and then I might start to hate it,” she said.

Comments / 18

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
