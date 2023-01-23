Read full article on original website
Ohio Senate bill would prohibit state fund investments for environmental, social or environmental purposes: Capitol Letter
Impact investing: A new bill in the Ohio Senate would prohibit the state’s five pension funds – as well as funds maintained by colleges and universities and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation fund – from investing with environmental, social or corporate governance policies as primary goals. A spokesman for Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman called E.S.G. a “well-funded effort by foreign extremists to force dangerous globalist platforms into corporate boardrooms with a goal of undermining sound fiscal policies and the American economy.” None of the funds affected by Senate Bill 6 are involved in E.S.G. investing, which conservative politicians across the country are targeting, Laura Hancock reports.
Prosecutor: Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ‘sold the statehouse’ and ‘ripped off’ voters
By Paula Christian WCPO.com A federal prosecutor said
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
Ohio House GOP still squabbling after 'chaos' erupts on chamber floor
After the past few contentious years in Ohio, it's not uncommon to see a scuffle on the House floor. What isn't common is that a public fight took place between members of the same party.
What’s next for Ohio? DeWine to deliver State of the State address Jan. 31
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is ready to lead Ohio through the next four years as he prepares to deliver an address that will discuss the current and future of the state. DeWine will address Ohio on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. with the 2023 State of the State Address. Governor […]
Republicans split over proposed Ohio House rules including guns on floor, Christian prayers
What is normally a routine vote on leadership and rules for the Ohio House turned turbulent in the first House session since Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) won the contested election for speaker. There were some notable changes that were proposed by the coalition backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) —...
Former Ohio lawmaker warns constitutional amendment resolution could hurt progress
A former Democratic state lawmaker is calling on Republicans in the Ohio Legislature to slow down and take a more careful approach to legislation that could make it harder to pass ballot issues in the future. Majority Republicans are sponsoring a resolution that would raise the threshold for passing proposed...
Ohio House of Representatives met despite rift in leadership positions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The rift within the Republican Party has grown wider at the statehouse. Embattled Republican Speaker Jason Stephens rejected rules changes proposed by the majority of his party and he did it with the help of Democrats. Before the session began, Rep. Derek Merrin told media outlets...
Hey Derek Merrin: You lost! Why do you keep trying to run the Ohio House as if you won? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The power struggle between Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens and state Rep. Derek Merrin flared up this week, as Stephens’ allies and House Democrats outvoted vocal Merrin supporters to approve House rules and House GOP leaders. We’re talking about why Merrin won’t back down on Today...
Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents
Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
Cutrona says Merrin made false chairman announcement
Derek Merrin of the Ohio House of Representatives announced on Tuesday that he has been elected chairman of the Ohio House Republican Caucus. It was an announcement Youngstown-area state Representative Al Cutrona says was false.
LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Prosecutors: Corrupt plot to pass Ohio nuclear bailout followed meeting at ‘fancy’ Washington, D.C., steakhouse
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The plan that eventually became the corrupt scheme to pass the House Bill 6 nuclear bailout legislation followed a meal at a “fancy Washington, D.C. steakhouse” in January 2017, federal prosecutors said Monday in a Cincinnati courtroom. Emily Glatfelter, the lead federal prosecutor in...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus in court dispute over local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest in a case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio.
Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case
CINCINNATI — It depends on who you listen to. It was either a gargantuan bribery and money laundering scheme or it was a case of a conscientious public servant using his free speech rights to help the people of Ohio. Those were the stories told Monday by opposing counsel in the racketeering trial of former […] The post Public service or massive theft? Arguments begin in Ohio bribery and corruption case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EPA Aims to Improve Ohio Air Quality With Proposed Methane Regulations
Ohio's asthma rates are higher than the national average
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Feds say Householder ‘ripped off’ Ohio with a bribe; he says they were ‘ordinary’ contributions
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Federal prosecutors opened the public corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and his alleged conspirator Matt Borges by saying Householder “ripped off” the entire state and Borges got rich helping him do it. But lawyers for Householder had a different characterization...
Temporary pandemic boost to SNAP will end in Ohio after February
A temporary boost to SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will end after February. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the changes recently, Ohio was one of several states participating in SNAP emergency allotments. Throughout the pandemic, over 1.5 million people in Ohio enrolled in SNAP have, on average,...
