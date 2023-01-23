Florida Teacher Arrested Trying To Meet Student For “Sexual Relations”

64-year-old Timothy Liscum (BCSO)

A teacher in Florida has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet with a minor student for sex, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, agents from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit (SORT) arrested 64-year-old Timothy Liscum of Melbourne after he traveled to a location in Brevard County expecting to meet a minor child for the purpose of having sexual relations.

Deputies said Liscum is a teacher at Satellite High School and has been employed with Brevard County Schools for the last 30 years.

According to investigators, the teacher had been communicating through an electronic device with the student, who became concerned about the content of the conversations and told another student, as well as a trusted teacher, who immediately reported the information to school administrators.

The administrators contacted the Satellite Beach Police Department and requested assistance with the investigation from our Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.

Deputies said Liscum asked the student to meet at a location for sex, and he was arrested at that location when he arrived.

“It is disgusting that monsters like this are out there where they can prey upon our children, but thankfully the student, her friend, and our teacher, in this case all did exactly what should be done to bring this individual to justice!! A huge thank you to the teacher for being such a trusted person to the students, the members of the Satellite Beach Police Department for their efforts in the investigation, and of course Agent Stake, for all they did to get this individual behind bars,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Anyone who may have additional information about Timothy Liscum is asked to please call Agent Aja Stake at (321) 633-8410 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

