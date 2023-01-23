Car salesman on the run after hiring hitman to kill ex-girlfriend, Georgia cops say

A used cars salesman is accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend after their break-up, Georgia authorities say. Now, he’s on the run.

Stoney Williams, 41, is wanted on charges of malice and felony murder in the death of Courtney Owens, 34, last month at the Atlanta-area car dealership they co-owned, according to Gwinnett County police.

Witnesses said a masked man walked into Royal Court Motors in Snellville on Dec. 9 and shot Owens before running away. She died at the scene.

On Jan. 9, police charged 23-year-old Wesley Vickers with murder in connection to Owens’ death. Authorities said further investigation revealed Williams arranged to have Owens killed.

“Williams and Owens previous relationship was ending and they had been business partners and were separating assets,” a police spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Authorities said Williams has at least a dozen aliases, and his whereabouts remained unknown as of Monday, Jan. 23. He is wanted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Vickers remained in jail without bond as of Jan. 23, online records show.

Snellville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

