Snellville, GA

Car salesman on the run after hiring hitman to kill ex-girlfriend, Georgia cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

A used cars salesman is accused of hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend after their break-up, Georgia authorities say. Now, he’s on the run.

Stoney Williams, 41, is wanted on charges of malice and felony murder in the death of Courtney Owens, 34, last month at the Atlanta-area car dealership they co-owned, according to Gwinnett County police.

Witnesses said a masked man walked into Royal Court Motors in Snellville on Dec. 9 and shot Owens before running away. She died at the scene.

On Jan. 9, police charged 23-year-old Wesley Vickers with murder in connection to Owens’ death. Authorities said further investigation revealed Williams arranged to have Owens killed.

“Williams and Owens previous relationship was ending and they had been business partners and were separating assets,” a police spokesperson told McClatchy News.

Authorities said Williams has at least a dozen aliases, and his whereabouts remained unknown as of Monday, Jan. 23. He is wanted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Vickers remained in jail without bond as of Jan. 23, online records show.

Snellville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Ray Sanders
2d ago

First thank you for your Service and how far and how long does he think he can run. He'll face the inevitable sooner or later. JERK😡

007
2d ago

Humanity is in trouble. People have done bad things throughout history but what's happening now is worse. We're in decline.

fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for shooting thief attempting to steal his car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A 28-year-old man was arrested in northeast Atlanta Tuesday night after shooting at a thief who was stealing his car. Police said Christopher Rice left his car running while he stepped away near the intersection at 3rd Street NE and Myrtle Street NE. An unknown suspect then entered the vehicle and drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers

ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
ATLANTA, GA
