Milwaukee, WI

Bucks might have their Big 3 back tonight as Antetokoumpo and Middleton are listed as probable

By Updated 11 mins ago on
basketballinsiders.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

The Washington Wizards turned down a three-team deal that would have sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA's trade season kicked off on Monday with the news of the Washington Wizards trading promising forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. However, a report by Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reveals the Wizards considered a much different framework for the trade—one that involved the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.
WASHINGTON, DC
WausauPilot

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49-point first quarter sends Bucks to rout of Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks scored 49 points in the first quarter and reached a season high in points while overwhelming the host Detroit Pistons 150-130 on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the previous five games due to left knee soreness, scored 20 first-quarter points and finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Giannis, Middleton hit career milestones in 150-130 win over Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at full strength (unless you want to count Serge Ibaka). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned for the Bucks as they cruised to a 150-130 point victory over the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee controlled the game from start to finish, scoring 49 points in the first quarter alone. In fact, they led by 30 or more points for most of the contest before the Pistons made it appear closer during garbage time.
MILWAUKEE, WI

