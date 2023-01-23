Bucks might have their Big 3 back tonight as Antetokoumpo and Middleton are listed as probable

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at full strength (unless you want to count Serge Ibaka). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton returned for the Bucks as they cruised to a 150-130 point victory over the Detroit Pistons. Milwaukee controlled the game from start to finish, scoring 49 points in the first quarter alone. In fact, they led by 30 or more points for most of the contest before the Pistons made it appear closer during garbage time.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO