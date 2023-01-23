Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Related
RIP Blake Fowler, Beloved St. Louis Bassist
The local hardcore community will play tribute to Fowler at Off Broadway on Saturday
starvedrock.media
St. Louis director makes feature debut with thriller filmed in St. Charles, Granite City
Josh Guffey began writing an action thriller screenplay soon after he graduated from college. Fifteen years later, “All Gone Wrong” makes its debut. The film arrives Jan. 27 on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and cable on demand. It’s been a long journey for the first-time...
St. Louis tops New York, challenges Chicago in viral ‘American cities’ bracket
Earlier this month, a Twitter account titled "TheSpanishFlu" (handle @_fat_ugly_rat_) launched a series of polls for users to select "American cities." St. Louis has made it all the way to the final round of voting.
feastmagazine.com
Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis
A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis
The art display is part of multiple public installations through the InSITE STL collection
St. Louis Powerball player gets lucky on Friday the 13th
ST. LOUIS — Friday the 13th isn’t typically associated with good fortune, but one lucky St. Louis Poweball player won $100,000 when he opted to play on that day. The winning ticket was purchased at St. Louis’ Joel’s Benton Park BP, 1815 Arsenal. “I guess 13...
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Vehicle wanted in St. Louis carjacking crashes in Downtown West
Emergency crews are responding to a situation Wednesday afternoon at Delmar Boulevard and North 20th Street.
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
St. Louis Schnucks sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket
The top prize of $50,000 in the Missouri Lottery's "Deck the Halls" Scratchers game was found on a ticket purchased at Schnucks Market, 1032 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.
KMOV
2 killed within an hour in south St. Louis Tuesday; 1 man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within an hour Tuesday in south St. Louis. One suspect was in custody as of Wednesday. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Minnesota after a man was shot in the...
Live updates: Heavy, wet snow moves through St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Rain developed Tuesday evening across the St. Louis area, changing over to snow overnight. Heavy snow fell during the pre-dawn hours and accumulated fairly quickly. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Macoupin, Jersey, Madison counties in Illinois as well as Warren, St....
Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
Snow slows St. Louis area traffic, cancels schools
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has dropped several inches of snow on the region. The FOX 2 newsroom is working to cover the traffic disruptions, school closings, and winter weather impacting the region. The rain took more time to change over to snow than originally forecast. More wet and heavy snow is expected to […]
New Pizzas from 4 Hands and Mama Lucia's Highlight St. Louis Restaurants
Popular dishes from India's Rasoi, Michael's and Hi-Pointe Drive-In all get the pizza treatment
KMOV
Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
ST. LOUIS — Missouri has many famous natural features, including the Ozark Mountains, the Missouri River, and the Mark Twain National Forest. World Atlas has compiled a list of the six towns they are calling the “best hidden gems” in the Show Me State. Bonne Terre. The...
Lawmaker claims new bill would ‘make St. Louis safe again’
One Missouri state lawmaker claims his newly-introduced legislation would "make St. Louis safe again."
Local pro bowler completes near-perfect series ahead of 2023 U.S. Open
ST. LOUIS – For many, the pinnacle of bowling is a perfect 300. Having bowled a 300 over 20 times, local Professional Bowling Association pro Tim Gruendler had his sites set on a more impressive number. 900. He nearly got it. “It was awesome,” Gruendler said. “It’s definitely the greatest accomplishment of my career so […]
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
54K+
Followers
54K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0