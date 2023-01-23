ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

Lousies on the Loop brings Midwest cult classic loose meat sandwiches to St. Louis

A new casual Delmar Loop eatery specializes in loose meat sandwiches, a classic style of sandwich that was popularized in the Midwest nearly a century ago but never quite hit the St. Louis area. Lousies on the Loop debuted in University City in late October featuring its take on the loose meat sandwich – including vegan and breakfast options – alongside a menu of Southern-inspired sides, salads and desserts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Snow slows St. Louis area traffic, cancels schools

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has dropped several inches of snow on the region. The FOX 2 newsroom is working to cover the traffic disruptions, school closings, and winter weather impacting the region. The rain took more time to change over to snow than originally forecast. More wet and heavy snow is expected to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Snowy, slick roads lead to accidents Weds. morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Slicks roads have led to accidents on St. Louis area roads Wednesday morning. A MoDOT truck overturned in Jefferson County on Route WW near Dittmer. The driver was not injured. Around 5:00 a.m. an ambulance carrying a patient got into an accident when the car...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns

ST. LOUIS — Missouri has many famous natural features, including the Ozark Mountains, the Missouri River, and the Mark Twain National Forest. World Atlas has compiled a list of the six towns they are calling the “best hidden gems” in the Show Me State. Bonne Terre. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Local pro bowler completes near-perfect series ahead of 2023 U.S. Open

ST. LOUIS – For many, the pinnacle of bowling is a perfect 300. Having bowled a 300 over 20 times, local Professional Bowling Association pro Tim Gruendler had his sites set on a more impressive number. 900. He nearly got it. “It was awesome,” Gruendler said. “It’s definitely the greatest accomplishment of my career so […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

