Atlanta, GA

Teen found shot multiple times near skating rink dies, GA cops say. ‘Devastating loss’

By Simone Jasper
 2 days ago

A 13-year-old boy died after he was found shot multiple times near a skating rink in Georgia, officials said.

Police launched a homicide investigation into the death of the teen, which rattled the Adamsville neighborhood, west of downtown Atlanta.

“To see this type of violence is deeply disturbing ,” City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone wrote in an online statement. “Any loss of life is felt in our community, but for such a young boy to fall victim to this here, it is very tragic.”

The shooting was reported Jan. 21 along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest. It happened near the Cascade skating rink, but the teen wasn’t shot in its parking lot, police told McClatchy News in an email.

“This type of violence is especially abnormal for this area,” Boone said in her statement. “The skating rink has in many ways been a safe haven for families.”

Police said they “believe the victim was at the skating rink” before the shooting. Officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. and found the teen with several gunshot wounds, according to a preliminary news release.

The 13-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Deshon DuBose of Atlanta , according to WSB-TV.

Deshon reportedly was a student at Drew Charter School, which is expected to have counselors on campus this week.

Peter McKnight, the head of school, sent a letter to families saying the “devastating loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially our students and staff,” WXIA reported.

Police in their news release didn’t list a suspect but said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office and Drew Charter School didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 23.

Suga Black
2d ago

at 13yrs old?? It wasn't even that serious and if he did do something wrong whatever happened to having a fist fight,,, atleast everyone lives after the fact. I guess I'm just ol' skool. This new generation is a mess!

Linda Buford
2d ago

@ Suga Black::: My thoughts exactly! What in the world would a 13 year old could have done that bad for someone to kill him? These kids nowadays don't think about the consequences at all because it's a loss for both families. @ Buckhead:: I said the same thing.

Kathy Whiten
2d ago

you cannot run with street rats at that age..it never ends well.im so sorry for the parents and friends

