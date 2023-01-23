ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

High school student killed in crash on Midlands road, SC coroner says

By Noah Feit
The State
 2 days ago

A teenager was killed Sunday in a crash on a Midlands road, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office .

William Shealy, a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff-Elgin High School, died in the accident, Coroner David West said Monday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Ridgeway Road, near the intersection with Carriage Lane, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in Lugoff, near the junction of U.S. 1 and U.S. 601 .

Shealy was driving a 2008 Nissan 350Z east on Ridgeway Road when the car spun around and collided with a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to Tidwell.

Shealy died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The pickup driver was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Tidwell, Further information on the pickup driver’s condition was not available.

Tidwell said that Shealy and the pickup driver were the only occupants in their vehicles and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either Shealy or the pickup driver were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the Nissan to spin and crash was not available, but the wreck remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 16, at least 30 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2023, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,075 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

This is the first person killed in a crash in Kershaw County this year, DPS data shows. Last year, 17 deaths were reported in the county, DPS reported.

The State

Columbia, SC
