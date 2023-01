Randy Gonzalez passed away on Wednesday. According to TMZ, the father in popular TikTok duo Enkyboys died while in hospice care. Gonzalez revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer six months prior, and was given two to three years to live. “The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live,” he said. “And you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

