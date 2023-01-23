ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 32 Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

How Long Will You Live? Most People Likely Guess Wrong

How long do you expect to live? If you are like many Americans, there’s a good chance your estimate will not conform to the actual reality, according to new research. A survey of more than 3,500 U.S. adults found that a majority of them — 53% — either did not know or underestimated the typical life expectancy of Americans who are 60 years old.
Vox

Job interviews are a nightmare — and only getting worse

In late 2022, Jessica found herself in a predicament that will sound familiar to many job seekers: slogging through an extended interview process with seemingly no end in sight. She was up for a job as a fundraiser at a major social services organization in New York. Across the span...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
todaynftnews.com

Metaverse entertainment will reshape social lifestyle, says 69% of users

Last year, the crypto and Web3 markets witnessed a clash between extremely volatile values and high expectations for the space’s future. Both users and investors have continued to invest in the company, notably in areas relating to the metaverse. According to a new CoinWire study of over 10,000 crypto...
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
55K+
Followers
26K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy