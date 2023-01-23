Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
How Long Will You Live? Most People Likely Guess Wrong
How long do you expect to live? If you are like many Americans, there’s a good chance your estimate will not conform to the actual reality, according to new research. A survey of more than 3,500 U.S. adults found that a majority of them — 53% — either did not know or underestimated the typical life expectancy of Americans who are 60 years old.
Vox
Job interviews are a nightmare — and only getting worse
In late 2022, Jessica found herself in a predicament that will sound familiar to many job seekers: slogging through an extended interview process with seemingly no end in sight. She was up for a job as a fundraiser at a major social services organization in New York. Across the span...
Egg prices facing possible 'crack' down
The price of eggs has surged 138-percent in the past year, and now, the top egg companies could be investigated for price gouging.
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Closest EV Competitor Won't Emerge From US — But This Country
Tesla Inc. TSLA is the frontrunner in the electric vehicle race, although its global market share has eroded amid competition from upstarts and legacy automakers transitioning to EVs. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Musk said he wasn't really able to look into the future and predict right now which...
1 Under-the-Radar Beneficiary From the Rise of ChatGPT
This company's users want AI. And the company wants users.
Gen Z and millennials are checked out at work and it could wreck their careers
Worker disconnectedness is on the rise in the U.S., and some employees are feeling more disengaged than others.
todaynftnews.com
Metaverse entertainment will reshape social lifestyle, says 69% of users
Last year, the crypto and Web3 markets witnessed a clash between extremely volatile values and high expectations for the space’s future. Both users and investors have continued to invest in the company, notably in areas relating to the metaverse. According to a new CoinWire study of over 10,000 crypto...
