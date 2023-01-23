Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear in encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the...
Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky
When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky's Governor Wants School Choice for His Kids but Not Yours
Kentucky legislators have in recent years fought an uphill battle to expand education options for children. Now, a law to belatedly fund a neglected charter school program faces a court challenge as well as opposition from the state's governor, education commissioner, and the traditional public-school establishment. The outlook is grim for Kentucky families seeking something better than the one-size-fits-some schooling offered by government institutions—the sort of "better" their governor gave his own kids.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023
For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: 2 Kentucky counties receiving funds for clean water projects
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million and Perry County received more than $8 million to expand access to clean water and support area nonprofits, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday. What You Need To Know. Pike County has been awarded over $3.8 million to expand...
lanereport.com
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
Kentucky’s Largest Bear Ever Caught & The Most Famous One-Not The Same Bear
Bears have long been making their way into Kentucky for a while now. Most people have only seen small ones. We've found the largest bear ever caught and he's huge!. Bears were actually a part of Kentucky until they were killed off in the early 1900s. Here's what Kentucky.gov says...
jpinews.com
Gov. Beshear Makes Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Gov. Beshear has appointed Gene Rice, Logan Willett and Wesley Wolfe as City Commissioners for the City of Waverly, Kentucky. Gov. Beshear has appointed Jennifer Collins, Meredith Figg and LaDonna...
‘The Butcher of Kentucky’: How the Civil War general became the ‘Most Hated Man in Kentucky’
On Aug. 19, 1831, Stephen Gano "Butcher" Burbridge was born in Georgetown.
lanereport.com
Beware predatory cannabis businesses in Kentucky selling medical cards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML) is warning Kentuckians to be cautious of businesses in the state that are selling medical cannabis cards or certifications for exorbitant prices. While Kentucky does not currently have a medical cannabis...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling Calls for Responsible Gambling Legislation; Opposes Illegal and Unregulated Gambling
If something is illegal, the law should be enforced. If a potentially addictive activity is unregulated, there should be oversight. These are common sense positions advocated by the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling (KYCPG). The issues of gambling legality, regulation and responsibility will be addressed by the Kentucky General Assembly...
Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance
A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings. Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WLKY.com
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
fox56news.com
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
WLKY.com
Kentucky native Chris Stapleton to sing National Anthem at this year's Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kentucky country music star Chris Stapleton will be singing at this year's Super Bowl. Stapleton announced on his Facebook page Tuesday morning that he will be singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona,...
wdrb.com
County jailers sue Kentucky corrections agency over state inmates kept in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Four elected Kentucky jailers and their statewide association have sued the Kentucky Department of Corrections, claiming it routinely fails to move inmates in county jails to state facilities. The lawsuit, filed last Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, alleges that the corrections department relies on county...
wdrb.com
Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
Comments / 0